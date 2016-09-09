Column: Technology adds to excitement in District 518

WORTHINGTON -- Monday, Aug. 29 came and the hallways of the Worthington were filled with excited voices. No, it wasn’t the students, but instead it was the teachers of District 518.

The teachers received training and inspiration from Kevin Honeycutt. Kevin, who had been to the district quite some time ago, is a high-energy presenter who focuses his presentations on today’s learners and connecting with them. Teachers from all buildings, administrators and members of the school board spent the first two hours of the new year highly engaged with Kevin’s message of creating meaningful learning.

Upon completion of Kevin’s keynote address, Prairie Elementary teachers returned to their building for additional training on Seesaw. The other three buildings spend the day at the high school actively learning from the different break-out sessions offered throughout the building from teacher tech leaders, the tech department and Kevin Honeycutt.

As the district enters its fourth year with student learning devices, the teachers will continue to expand opportunities for student growth through communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. After a trial run at Prairie Elementary last year, every teacher will utilize Seesaw. Seesaw is a tool that students will access on the iPad to demonstrate learning, and it provides a place for students to give voice and reflect upon the process of learning. Teachers can provide direct feedback to the each member of the class. An additional perk of Seesaw is the ability for parents to sign up for an account and receive updates on their student’s progress. With the parent’s account, they can also provide feedback to their student. The use of Seesaw provides an increase in communication between the school and home. Seesaw can be downloaded on most major smartphones as an app or from a computer and is free for the parent.

Worthington Middle School, High School and the ALC are all utilizing Schoology. The district has invested in the Enterprise edition of Schoology, which will provide additional tools for instructors to provide better forms of feedback on assessments as well as others. Schoology is an online course management system that allows teachers to manage academic courses for their students. Through Schoology, parents can also be a part of the learning process. They can see assignments, feedback, discussion boards and other components of the course. Parents can sign up for Schoology with an access code provided by one of the student’s teachers and accessed on a computer.

Teachers in all four buildings will continue to have trainings on Schoology and Seesaw as well as other tools to integrate into their courses throughout the year. More information can be found through the following webpages.

Schoology https://support.schoology.com/hc/en-us/articles/201000873-Parent-Guide

Seesaw http://web.seesaw.me/parents/

Kevin Honeycutt’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/kevinessdack

Barry Fischer is the District 518 coordinator of digital learning.