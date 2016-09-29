Letter: “It’s time for Trump”? Not so much

As I read another of Cal Thomas's editorials, which are pro-Trump, I almost burst out laughing at some of the reasoning in his last two paragraphs.

"We know what we will get with Hillary Clinton, including corruption at the highest level. Those foreign donors to the Clinton Foundation will undoubtedly expect something in return." Yes, Mr. Thomas, we do know what we'll get: a woman with years of experience in government, a woman who knows she did wrong on some accounts and has admitted it, a woman who cannot act alone in Washington because there are good people who will serve and surround her, including her running mate and others on Capitol Hill.

"With Trump we don't know for sure what we'll get beyond promises he has made and some contradictory positions he has taken. We can only hope that good people will serve and surround him, including running mate. . ." Aren't you being just a little hypocritical? No matter who is elected, there are other people to whom a president needs to answer before s/he can make a final decision, although I think Trump is the man who thinks he will be king.

Tell me, Mr. Thomas, have you done your research on the Donald? If you say yes, I won't believe you because anyone who has thoroughly researched this evil man would know the only thing that matters to him is himself. I don't understand Trump supporters who can watch how he's insulted our country, women, our mixed culture, handicapped people, taken jobs away from people he's hired and refused to pay them, used illegals and lied about it, insulted our military (demeaned the Purple Heart), sent his work overseas for cheap labor, brought in clothing and other items from other countries, filed bankruptcy many times and came out wealthier, refuses to release taxes because he's hiding something or is better than any other candidate, bragged of his sexual prowess, or how he's told one lie after another about everything in his life.

Take a look at the violence in our country since Trump encouraged it at his rallies by telling people he'd pay their legal fees. Everyday there is more violence, more murders, more fear. Then he tells us he'll be the "law and order" president. Just how does he plan to do that? With more violence? With armies of Nazi-wannabees? Will he be the new Hitler, the 666 the Bible says is coming? Will he force everyone to carry weapons so we just shoot each other when we get angry instead of learning empathy and getting along with others?

How can anyone support someone who has told of his admiration of Putin and dared Russia to hack the DNC, who admires leaders who are more like Hitler than Lincoln, who never apologizes for lies he's been caught telling (which are in almost every sentence), who has subtly dared "second amendment" people to "do something" about Hillary? He brags about making us great again but never even hints what his plans are, other than they are great. His speeches are normally just changing the subject and attacking Clinton. This is a man who makes excuses for everything that he's lied about or done wrong, who has never shown remorse for any of them because, pure and simply, he thinks he's perfect. He's actually quite far from it.

I honestly believe Trump supporters are afraid of having a woman president. If in the next two debates, as he has insinuated, he brings up Bill Clinton's indiscretions, he will have reached the lowest of the low. My opinion is my own, but I believe his supporters can't see through his facade. It embarrasses me to think of children watching him, and he's certainly no idol for them to emulate. Of course we all want to see our country get better, but is this the right person to make that happen? Absolutely not. He's just a bad businessman from a cancelled TV show who has no idea what it means to be honest and caring about others. He worships money, not people. He's acting like he's in another reality show. He isn't.

Don't take my word for it. Please, do your research before you vote in a few short weeks. Make sure you know what you are doing because our future as a country depends on it.