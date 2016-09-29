Letter: Crossing at middle school must be made safer

We live one block from the middle school. We have never let our kids walk or bike to school. The crossing at Oxford and Crailsheim is one of most dangerous crossings in the state.

I have sat in safety meetings and have had many conversations with school, city, county and state experts over last several years. For some reason, this is not classified as a school zone, and therefore the speed limit is still 40 mph. How close does a school need to be? Or is going to

take a accident of a child being hit? I witnessed a very close call involving a young neighbor girl.

If the new high school is built, I can't imagine how much more dangerous that crossing will be, with hundreds of student drivers, more staff etc. The time is now to make it a school zone. Drop the speed, add stop signs and ensure safety.