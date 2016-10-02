WORTHINGTON -- The hallways are buzzing with back-to-school in full swing at Worthington Christian School. We are especially grateful for two new teachers in our building this year. Mrs. Ashley Huisken and Miss Diana Olson were welcomed with open arms at the start of our school year and are now beginning to find their place in the WCS family.

Miss Olson is sharing her gifts with the first- and second-grade students of WCS. She grew up on a farm near Heron Lake and attended Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla. She did her student teaching with first-graders at the start of her career and is beginning her fifth year as a teacher. Miss Olson previously taught first grade in New Hampshire for four years. She moved back to Minnesota this past summer and is excited to be closer to family. Not only does she want to help the students grow academically, but she also looks forward to sharing the Word ofGod with them.

Mrs. Ashley Huisken is teaching seventh- and eighth-graders as well as Reading/Language Arts for second- through fifth-graders at WCS. She grew up in Steen, Minn., and went to high school at Hills-Beaver Creek and graduated in 2005. She attended college at Southwest Minnesota State University and finished with her degree in Elementary Education and a Middle School specialty in Communication Arts/Literature. She is currently pursuing her masters in Literacy Education. Prior to teaching at WCS, Mrs. Huisken taught third grade at Brandon Elementary in Brandon, S.D., for six years. Just this past summer, she got married and moved on an acreage south of Worthington with her husband. Teaching is her passion, and she looks forward to helping her students develop a desire to be lifelong learners who reflect Christ in their everyday lives.

Please join in welcoming these two wonderful women to our community.