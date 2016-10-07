WORTHINGTON --The election is only a month away with a number of items that will shape the future of the nation, state and communities. This election has a number of items that you as a citizen will vote on that will change how business is done across the country. Those that are elected will need to represent us in a variety of positions on issues that are most important to each of us.

Many of those running for political positions will be sharing their thoughts on a number of items, but I would encourage you to push them on the area of education. This one item plays a major role in the success of our country and locally our community. The district has a ballot question regarding a new school in order to continue to meet the high expectations of providing education for our future leaders. This vote is not only about space for students and teachers, but about the quality of programming that can be offered based on the availability of space.

I have three items that I would like to address briefly. First, the valuations of property have created a great deal of conversation. If your valuation increased for your property, it does not necessarily mean that your taxes will increase. The county has made an effort to explain this a number of times, but some are still under the assumption that their taxes will increase. Some factors that go into the potential tax on your property include the increase or decrease of the tax base of the various taxing authorities, the valuation over other properties in the taxing authority, the overall taxes levied by taxing authorities and so on. Overall, once the tax rate is determined, you will receive an estimate of the potential tax impact based on your valuation and then will be able see if a potential tax increase exists. At that point, what gets approved in the final approval by taxing authorities in December will determine the exact tax impact. The district has provided information about the bond election and the potential impact of the bond on taxes so that you can determine the overall impact if the bond is approved.

Secondly, I want to address the ballot question and what is included on this for athletic fields. Many folks have made assumptions that all the athletic fields are a part of this project when most of them are sited for future development. The ballot question is specific in that it is academic-based with a new high school, changes to existing buildings, Alternative Learning Center space/gymnastics space and other educational spaces. The question includes funding for a stadium and three soccer fields only, unless bids are very favorable to allow for additional development of athletic spaces. Only about $9 million of the $79 million is dedicated to the athletic/activities spaces. The site map created was a part of the planning that ensured we utilized the property in an efficient manner and planned for future needs of the district.

Lastly, a question was asked at the last public meeting in regards to additions on existing buildings versus a new facility. The school board and others have reviewed the information over the last few years along with input from many stakeholders on the options. Due to constraints in our facility for support spaces such as food service (kitchens), gymnasiums and so on, the relocation or creation of additional space for these programs becomes very expensive, along with limitations of property at the current high school (We would need to purchase additional space around existing high school). The estimated cost for additions at all the buildings was so high that the construction of a new facility was an easy decision.

In planning for the future, the district has reviewed many options and determined that the best long-term decision is to request from taxpayers a new facility. This facility will meet the needs of all grade levels, while providing the support programming necessary for the needs of our students including extra-curricular activities. Please take the time to become an educated voter on Nov. 8. This is extremely important not only to the educational future of our students, but the entire community as it continues to grow and develop.

If you have questions, the district is more than happy to visit with you about the request or you can find a great deal of information on the district web site.

John Landgaard is the superintendent of District 518 schools.