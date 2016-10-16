Column: Soup’s on! WCS soup and pie supper is Thursday

WORTHINGTON -- Is it the time of year for soup yet? Absolutely! With the leaves falling, the harvest coming in and the temperatures dropping, the Worthington Christian School Soup & Pie Supper is the perfect event to fill up on warm homemade soups. And, of course, a sweet treat and a piled-high pulled pork sandwich on the side is the perfect accompaniment.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the gym at WCS on 1770 Eleanor St. will be offering a warm place to partake of food and fellowship. This year we are bringing back the people’s favorite soup of Cheesy Vegetable, but we are also trying a new tasty option of Chicken Tortilla Soup. If you are looking for the tried and true staples, Chili Soup and Chicken Soup are still on the menu. We also are featuring a side that could stand alone -- the pulled pork sandwich. If you are one of those people who enjoy a good bowl of soup but really crave a bun piled with meat, this is right up your alley. Our pulled pork is smoked to perfection and served on a fresh bakery bun. Makes your mouth almost water thinking about it, doesn’t it?

Oh, and don’t forget dessert! A meal is never complete without a little sweet. Our dessert table is the perfect place to find just what your heart desires. If you want something with chocolate, we’ve got it. If you want something with pumpkin, we’ve got it. If you want something with apple, we’ve got it. If you want a piece of pie piled with meringue, we’ve got it … at least for a little while because those meringue pies are a hit! There is never a bad option at the dessert table.

For those of you who are running from one field to another these days, or are shuttling kids from one event to another, or have maybe put in a huge day and are looking for an easy but homemade option for supper, we are streamlining our to-go line to make it easier and faster for you. Now you can come in through a separate entrance to place your order, we’ll put together your food in containers and bowls, and you can be on your way to eat your hot tasty food in the comfort of your home or in a pickup in any number of fields busy with harvest these days.

Now why do we do this? Like everyone, the families at Worthington Christian School are busy people with lots going on. So why add one more thing to this to-do list? It’s because the kids you see hanging out and running around our gym or school are our priority, our gift from God, our blessing.

We ask for you to come and enjoy yourself. As you do so, please support our kids and make a freewill offering gift from your heart. If you want to know more about what your money goes toward or what our children are learning, or what our focus is at Worthington Christian School, please ask the soup servers (they’re our teachers), check out our display table, or ask one of the kids to tell you about their day or share their memory verse with you -- or have a parent tell you what it means for their child to attend Worthington Christian School. The children of WCS are the reason for this event. The hot soup, yummy desserts, tasty sandwiches, easy meal are just the things that draw us together for this great reason.

It’s time for soup!