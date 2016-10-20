Column: Become educated on referendum facts

There are several facts that contribute to the Nov. 8 bond referendum vote. Recently, I have seen information that has seemed to misconstrue facts and misinform voters regarding the bond referendum. This consultant has been known to use deceptive and misleading tactics to confuse and misrepresent the facts by taking items out of context. I strongly encourage you as voters to become educated regarding the facts surrounding this referendum vote by using the district’s website, www.isd518.net, and visiting with members of the school board/administration to become properly informed and educated prior the Nov. 8 vote. These crucial improvements are needed because of the following reasons:

Based on the capacities of our buildings, we are at or over capacity in all facilities.

Enrollment projections indicate continued steady growth at all age levels for the foreseeable future.

Given the age and number of physical issues with the West Learning Center, we believe it is an unwise use of funds to continue to reinvest in this building.

A goal of the district is to integrate Early Childhood programming into the K-12 buildings.

It is for these very reasons that we treat this bond referendum with the utmost respect in regard to financial stewardship and it would be irresponsible for it not to be brought to the attention of district residents. The proposed bond includes the following:

New high school for grades 9-12 building on district–owned land south of the existing Middle School.

Current high school becomes a grades 6-8 middle school building.

Current middle school becomes a grades 3-5 intermediate school building.

Current Prairie Elementary becomes a grades PK-2 and Community Education building.

Discontinue the use of West Learning Center building.

This bond referendum is in a direct response to several months of careful planning that included input from district staff, students, parents, community groups, civic organizations and other stakeholders. The outcomes of this bond referendum include:

The proposed project scope improvements will result in additional space at every grade level to accommodate projected future enrollments.

The proposed project scope improvements will discontinue the use of the West Learning Center.

The proposed project scope improvements will provide enhanced learning environments for all District students.

As a unified school district, we have a responsibility to the community and students within our communities to provide a quality education as well as quality facilities for learning. The most beneficial way that we can complete that task is to be informed regarding all facts surrounding the bond referendum. The district website has the most accurate and current information regarding the referendum including tax information, updates, FAQs and site plans. I strongly urge you to be informed of the correct facts regarding this referendum for an educated decision come Nov. 8.