As the co-chair of MNsure's Legislative Oversight Committee, I'm extremely disappointed that at a time when Minnesotans are looking for leadership and solutions, Governor Dayton is playing the political blame game, pointing fingers at Republicans, and promoting his own partisan political agenda. In the governor's Star Tribune opinion piece, he urged Minnesotans to elect Democrats and send our state back to single-party control. It’s shameful, and Minnesotans deserve better.

The Governor claims he needs total DFL control of the legislature to fix health care in Minnesota. Let's review what happened last time Governor Dayton had a blank check to implement his agenda.According tonews reports at the time, "No state [was] set to embrace the Affordable Care Act as thoroughly as Minnesota."

Governor Dayton and his DFL allies in the legislature raised taxes on health care to pay for the disastrous $400 million MNsure website. Democrats gave MNsure special exemptions to financial oversight and IT procurement laws, and blocked health care experts from serving on the board. The legislature even allowed bonuses for MNsure executives while the website was melting down and Minnesotans were suffering. MNsure was forced through without a single Republican vote, and nearly all Republican amendments and concerns were ignored.

What's been the result of this wholehearted embrace of Obamacare?

Minnesota's once nation-leading health care system has been brought to the brink of collapse. Obamacare eliminated a successful program known as MCHA that helped insure low income Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions. We were a model that other states were emulating. With Obamacare’s mandates, that all went away.

It’s heartbreaking to hear from middle-class families who will pay $30,000 out of pocket before they see any benefit from their “insurance”. In the Metro Area, a family of four will see an increase of $811 per month from 2014 for lesser coverage. In Greater Minnesota, those costs are even worse. Families are faced with fewer and fewer health choices, and many skip needed trips to the doctor because they can't afford their deductibles. Is this the "Better Minnesota" that Governor Dayton promised?

Despite admitting last week that Obamacare is "no longer affordable," Governor Dayton is trying to downplay the seriousness of the situation by claiming that it's only a small handful of residents dealing with this crisis. It’s not. It’s farmers, small business owners, working families; our neighbors and friends. They’re looking for answers while Governor Dayton plays election season politics.

House Republicans aren’t interested in the politics of the situation; we’re looking for answers, just as we have since we tried to amend MNsure in 2013. We’ve proposed both short and long-term solutions to provide relief for residents throughout the state. With open enrollment starting in November, we need to take swift action to deliver direct premium assistance.

We can cut the MNsure tax by half, saving Minnesotans $22 million, and use $35 million in leftover MCHA funds to go straight to help reduce premiums. In the long term, we can transition to the federal exchange to save money, seek a waiver to waive tax penalties for non-qualifying plans, and enable Minnesotans to access tax credits even if they buy insurance through more convenient websites.

These are real, tangible solutions that can help those who are struggling. We are open to ideas, including a reinsurance program similar to what Minnesota had before Obamacare's one-size-fits all mandates were put into place.

When a doctor commits malpractice, you don’t hire that same doctor to fix the problem they created. For the last three years Democrats have resisted common-sense reform, and brought the individual market to the brink of collapse. The prescription to fix Obamacare is not for Democrats to double-down on policies that are failing families. We need bipartisan, balanced solutions—and Republicans welcome Democrats’ newfound willingness to address the problem they created.