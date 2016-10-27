Column: Unaffordable health care for southwest Minnesota

WORTHINGTON -- Please note that the following is not your local health insurance agent’s fault. This is causing them stress, also. They want you covered with an affordable health care plan.

We were amazed to hear Governor Dayton say recently that the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has become unaffordable, as he was an early strong supporter of it. In researching costs in our area for average families, he was spot on. Health care is not affordable for families purchasing individual and family policies. Somehow, through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, our area is only allowed access to two different insurers for private individual and family health care plans; there is one plan available independently. That plan is essentially also offered through the MNsure website, also. The MNsure website is Minnesota’s health care exchange for Obamacare. If insurance is purchased through the MNsure website for 2017, some people may qualify for subsidies. Please go to mnsure.org (the comparison page is mn.checkbookhealth.org) and check this for yourself.

The following example was put together from information from the MNsure website and actual phone calls that were made to ask questions so the plans could be understood. The following example includes a husband and wife; both are 60 years old and running an independent farming operation. They previously had their health care through Blue Cross Blue Shield, but as of Dec. 31, 2016 Blue Cross Blue Shield is quitting the individual market. When they go on the MNsure website to check their costs for 2017, they find the following: 1. With a yearly household income of $65,000, they discover they do not qualify for any subsidies. They both consider themselves to be in good health. If you are trying to replicate this example, make sure you check “good health” for both. 2. They have a choice of two insurance companies offering a total of nine different plans. The site lists two amounts -- an estimate of the yearly costs out-of-pocket on an average health year and, second, cost of insurance in a bad health year. 3. The cheapest plan they can find is $30,793 if they have an average health year and $35,613 if they have a bad health year. The most expensive plan is $40,334 for an average health year and $43,184 for a bad health year. This means they will be spending between 47 percent and 66 percent of their disposable income for health care. They are now fast approaching poverty level.

The Obamacare facts page states the following: “The average American will pay between 2 percent and 9.5 percent of their income on insurance after cost assistance. Insurance costing 8 percent of your income is considered affordable insurance for individuals. Insurance costing 9.5 percent is considered affordable for job-based insurance.” I would submit that a farm family should be considered “average Americans.”



Obviously, these two 60-year-old, hard-working people are not getting affordable health care. But it gets worse when they check to see which plans cover the neurologist he has been seeing for years. Only one of the companies allows him to see that neurologist. The State of Minnesota has announced that particular company had negotiated to have 50,000 people in their plan. As he checks further, he finds that the insurance company already has 43,000 of the 50,000 spots filled. He called his state elected official’s office and gets confirmation that 7,000 was the correct number of available spots for the insurance company he needs. The Minnesota Department of Commerce tells them there is nothing they can do. Now he knows he has to try and get one of those 7,000 spots. He knows how well the websites worked when people first started signing up for Obamacare -- many people could not get on for days. He checks the website for the other insurance companies’ neurologist and calls the number listed; it is a number for an ear nose and throat specialist. He then has to Google for the number and calls the other plans’ neurology clinic. He asks them if they have a physician that does the specific procedure he is having performed at his current neurologist four times a year. He is informed they do have a doctor doing that procedure (big sigh of relief), but then he is told that this physician will take no new patients.

The next thing they check out is if his wife can continue to be seen at the Mayo Clinic for a very rare, non-life-threatening condition that most physicians have ever even seen. After calling the numbers given on the MNsure site for this company, she was told she had to call MNsure. She called MNsure and was told she had to call the insurance company. After calling six of the numbers she was finally given, they then find out she would have an extra $10,000 deductible on top of her other plan deductible to even be seen at the Mayo Clinic -- and then, after that extra $10,000 deductible coverage, she would have to pay 50 percent of all the Mayo Clinic bills. Their percentage of income now spent on health care is reaching 70 percent to 82 percent-plus. She also called the other insurance option and asked about the Mayo Clinic, and received several conflicting answers on the availability of referrals to the Mayo Clinic in 2017.

President Obama told us with the onset of Obamacare, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your private health insurance plan, you can keep your plan. Period.” He also said Obamacare would decrease the average family’s health insurance bill by up to $2,500 a year. Why do elected officials feel they can lie to people?

Remember the above when you vote in November. Obamacare was passed by only one party -- the Democrats, with Governor Dayton’s support. Our elected officials have not solved this issue. We need to require our state elected officials and their staff to purchase their own private individual and family-type plans. Then, maybe they’ll address the problems.