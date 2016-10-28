Column: Veterans Day to be observed in District 518

WORTHINGTON -- Veterans Day is an official United States federal holiday that is observed annually on Nov. 11, honoring people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces (also known as veterans). It is a day when citizens of our nation stop and think about the service of countless individuals that have sacrificed so much for so many.

Prairie Elementary will be taking the time to honor our men and women who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 11. The day will begin in the Prairie Elementary gymnasium with a free breakfast for the veterans and their spouse or guest at 7:30 a.m. A short program will follow the breakfast at 7:45 a.m. with student essays and patriotic songs. Prairie Elementary’s K-Kids will be giving building tours to the veterans following the program in order to show them student work that has been created in their honor.

The K-Kids, which is organized and led by teachers Jayme Wiertzema and Andy Weiss, consists of a group of fourth-grade students at Prairie Elementary. The K-Kids work very diligently and closely with the local Early Risers Kiwanis group on several projects such as the Veterans Day Program each year. Please join them in recognizing our veterans by attending this breakfast provided by Prairie Elementary School.

The Worthington Middle School Veterans Day Program will be hosted on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. in the Middle School gym. This year, the WMS Student Council is responsible for hosting the Veterans Day Program. WMS students are actively involved in the planning and preparation for the program. Students have been writing essays, preparing dance performances, and practicing songs that will honor our veterans and their sacrifices. The WMS Student Council members have been making the programs, getting ready to decorate, and building a slideshow of photos to welcome veterans and guests into the school for the program. The WMS students and staff are all very excited to have the opportunity to honor our veterans.

Worthington High School staff and students invite all veterans, their families and community members to attend their Veterans Day program, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the WHS gymnasium. The theme for this year’s program is LETTERS FROM WAR. Please join them in celebrating the Veterans of Worthington, of Minnesota, and of the USA, as they spend time reflecting on what it means to be a soldier and on the sacrifices made by military men and women daily. We look forward to seeing you at this special recognition program to honor our veterans who are currently serving or have served our country.