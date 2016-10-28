Column: School board addresses common referendum questions

We, members of the District 518 school board, are writing to answer some of the most asked questions about the upcoming referendum.

Why do we need a referendum? For the last several years total student enrollment has exceeded projections. Just this fall, the district enrollment of 3,133 is 40 students above the estimate made just six months ago. Our current buildings were designed to accommodate 3,100 students. We must plan now for the additional 800 students projected to come into our school district by 2025 as outlined in a report from Hazel Reinhardt, consultant and former state of Minnesota demographer.

Why does the school board believe that a new high school is the answer to our school capacity problems?In 2012, the school board commissioned a facilities study by ATS & R Planners/Architects/Engineers to find possible solutions for the growth in Worthington. ATS & R concluded that there WAS a need for more classroom space and that the two best options would be either a new intermediate school or high school. That November, a referendum was held for the construction of a new intermediate school on the Prairie Elementary site. That referendum failed. In the public discussion that followed the failed referendum, the community expressed desire for a new high school building.

Based on this community input along with stakeholder meetings, the school board searched for land in anticipation of proposing a new high school. The board purchased property south of the existing middle school. In order to bring a draft plan and a cost estimate before voters, WOLD Architects and Engineers was selected to develop conceptual plans for a new high school and the associated remodeling of existing buildings

Why can’t we just add on to existing buildings?Additions to the existing school buildings were options that ATS & R explored in the 2012 facilities study. They concluded that adding on was a poor option for the high school due to space limitations. Any further additions would force the school board to purchase residential properties or institute condemnation proceedings to obtain surrounding residential property. There are also limitations at Prairie Elementary and the Middle School to provide additional space for cafeterias, congested hallways and labs. In addition, disruption of school activities for a considerable amount of time during construction would occur. The existing heating/cooling systems would be incapable of handling the additions that would need to be constructed. For these reasons, along with present low interest rates and input fromdistrict staff, students, parents, community groups and civic organizations, the board believes that a new high school facility would be the best investment for the future of the district and the area. The location proposed for the high school is near Minnesota West, which will allow easier access for students taking PSEO classes. Additions to the existing buildings comes at a cost of $61 million and, as mentioned, above does not completely address the needs of the district. The school board was charged with choosing the one best, most effective solution to present to voters as it is not feasible to present a multiple choice type question

(option A, B, C, D) for a building bond referendum.

District 518 Board of Education

Steve Schnieder, Lori Dudley, Brad Shaffer, Joel Lorenz, Ann Mills, Linden Olson, Scott Rosenberg