Wanted: Legislators who support a strong food economy



From farm fields to food processing facilities throughout Minnesota to Twin Cities-based agribusiness companies, nearly 400,000 Minnesotans work every day to feed us and those living around the world. If the state’s food sector is to continue to prosper, we need all statewide policymakers to pay attention to critical aspects of the food economy.

Especially during this election year, everyone needs to understand the value that the farm and food sector in Greater Minnesota brings to this state and work for its growth and success. We are pleased to support A Greater Minnesota, a coalition of farm and food organizations, including several of Minnesota’s largest commodity groups, and food companies organized to bring attention to key issues that are necessary for the growth of Minnesota’s food economy.

A Greater Minnesota is asking all State House and Senate candidates to share their positions on the “GROW MN FOOD Plan” to create and expand jobs and businesses in the farm and food sector. Many state legislative candidates have already responded to the “GROW MN FOOD Plan” and voters can see where their legislative candidates stand on the “GROW MN FOOD Plan” at farmandfoodmn.org. You can also send candidates a message letting them know the “GROW MN FOOD Plan” is important to you.

The “GROW MN FOOD Plan” is based upon five key policy areas that support the farm and food sector and Greater Minnesota’s interests: 1.) Support All Good Farms to help provide Minnesota consumers and the world with safe, affordable food 2.) Support New Investments by the State in Research that Enhance Agriculture Productivity and Sustainability to help farmers produce more food using less energy and other resources, and further improve food safety and nutrition; 3.) Help Rural Minnesota Grow with property tax relief, education and training initiatives to meet the workforce needs of rural Minnesota and a transportation funding plan that keeps rural Minnesota’s people and products moving efficiently; 4.) Smarter Regulation to avoid unnecessary and increased costs for farmers and businesses because ensuring a competitive farm and food sector and protecting our natural resources are not mutually exclusive goals; and 5.) Address the Larger Issues Related to Water Quality with a strategy that acknowledges the impacts to water quality are bigger than just farms and commits everyone to continuous improvement to help address Minnesota’s water challenges.

The farm and food sector in Greater Minnesota has not always received the support it needs from our state government. With the Nov. 8 election coming up quickly, we would encourage everyone who values our farm and food sector to ask their state legislative candidates to express their support for the “GROW MN FOOD Plan.”



Greater Minnesota’s future is riding on the need to protect and grow good farms, food and jobs in our state.