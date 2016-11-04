Column: Bond referendum based on district’s specific needs

I believe we can relate this to the bond referendum in a form that presents the general ideas of why the proposal exists. A roundabout is placed to address specific needs for traffic to flow and create a safer environment, while it can also create an environmental appeal. The bond referendum has been presented based on a specific need for the district. Space has and will continue to be an issue in the district as we continue to adjust in order to meet the goal of keeping reasonable class sizes and continue providing a quality educational experience for the students. Also, our tax dollars are spent to provide roads that are safe and in good shape, as well as the school the referendum is about providing safe and quality facilities that meet the needs of students, staff and the community. Though many may not agree or like the experience of a roundabout, it has become an accepted design that serves our transportation well. The district does understand the concerns of residents regarding the bond referendum, but in the long-term plan this will serve the students, staff and communities well for many years.

We believe that this master plan will be beneficial to the communities for many years and serve as a quality educational plan that supports student learning. Some would disagree with this plan and promote another option, which is their right, but this needs to be done in a respectful and factual manner to avoid what has happened in the presidential election. The district has worked long and hard at putting this plan together and providing the necessary information to the residents in order for everyone to make an informed decision on Nov. 8. It is important for our community to remember that as a whole we can address the concerns of our enrollment growth in a positive and productive manner without the negative attacks or statements that seem to be less productive to the real issue. The school board of past years did an outstanding job of looking into the future, while the current board has spent a great deal of time planning for the future to meet the same goals of past school boards. They are a committed group of elected individuals that care about the students and community. This proposed master plan addresses those needs and concerns.

No matter how you vote on Nov. 8, the sun will come up and we as a community will continue to deal with changes as the growth of the district and communities continue to happen. Decisions will be made to help address all concerns and in the end we will have a school, community and region to be proud of for many years into the future. Thank you to all that have taken the time to study the district’s needs, and remember to vote on Nov. 8.