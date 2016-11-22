Column: Thoughts of thanksgiving from WCS students

1 Peter 3:8 says, "Finally all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble." Gratitude means to be grateful for one another, so take time to tell others you love them.

Gratitude to me means being thankful for many things. I show gratitude by smiling and saying thank you.

To have gratitude means not being greedy or walking around like a snob and shoving it in other people's face when you have something they don't. As it says in Proverbs 27:1, "Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring."

"If you Lord kept a record of sins, Lord who could stand? But with you there is forgiveness so that with reverence we serve you." Psalm 130:3-4

To me gratitude means truly being thankful for everything God has blessed me with and using the gifts he gave me to help others. I am grateful for my Christian education, amazing friends and the beautiful sunsets when I get out of practice.

"Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song." Psalm 95:2. Gratitude is being appreciative of the things you have been blessed with no matter what. Even on your bad days there are still things to be thankful for. Whether you show gratitude with a note or with a smile, always be grateful.

I am thankful for my family and friends at school, my home, the food I am provided with at home and at school, my talents, the ability to go to a Christian school, to sleep and to love Jesus.

Having gratitude means to have thankfulness, to be happy to have something or someone and to love what you have been given.

God has given us so many blessings and gifts. Sadly, not everyone is as fortunate as we are, but the least we can do is be thankful and praise God for this. "Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise, give thanks to Him and praise His name." Psalm 100:4

Being grateful means being thankful through everything no matter what it is. Having gratitude means not complaining about not having certain things and being content with what you have. It means to stay happy even if the conditions are not perfect.

I will show my gratitude by saying "thank you,” giving out thank you cards and showing my love and support.

I can show that I'm grateful by saying please and thank you and by drawing a picture or doing something nice for someone.

Cleaning my room is one way I show gratitude.

I will show how to be thankful by helping someone up if they fall down and being nice to people.

I will show gratitude by helping friends learn their memory verses and spelling words and picking up their books if they fell on the ground.

I can thank people, help them out and just by saying "Hi.”

I show I'm grateful by praying and saying "thank you.”

Helping the person that helped me or did something for me is one way I can show that I'm grateful.

I will show how to be thankful by helping someone if they fall down and being nice to people.

I show I'm grateful when mow the lawn, clean the dishes, wash clothes, do my homework and take a shower.

I am thankful for the delicious food I eat and for my giggley friends.

I'm thankful that we have a house and food and for my mom and dad that take care of me.

I can show I'm grateful by helping others, saying thank you or just by saying something nice like "I like your hair!”

I show I'm grateful by saying thank you when somebody gets me something or does something nice for me.

I'm thankful for family, food, animals, games, stores, teachers, books, shoes and clothing.

I'm grateful when I say thank you with hugs and postcards.

When I tell people about God I show that I'm grateful, and also by being kind to one another.

3rd & 4th graders: