Column: Time to think about building our district’s legacy

Unfortunately, many would like to share the story that education is failing in comparison to other countries or even other states. A primary difference, though, is that every school must educate students that enter our doors. District 518 has a unique population generally only reserved for urban centers, but this allows our students to experience the world in a rural setting. Likewise, it provides them with the skills of not only a quality education, but the ability to work with others on a global scale.

Our country is changing, which has created some frustrations and even some fears of what the future may be. So, what do you want the future to be for southwest Minnesota and -- in particular -- District 518? In the past I have asked you to consider what the legacy will be for District 518. What will be the expectations of the district as we continue to grow? Living in rural America, we all know a conservative nature exists, but we all want the best for our children and must invest to grow and that means investing in our community. Everyone wants what we all can be proud of for many years, and a school is one of the community’s assets that helps continued growth and development. In the past our communities have invested in our youth, and those investments have lasted for many decades. An example is Trojan Field, which has been around for approximately 60+ years with minimal changes from its original state.

So, with the election completed, the district will now need to gather further input from the community on what direction it desires for the future. Some want to see additions on the current buildings, some don’t want to see any extra-curricular improvements, some don’t want a new stadium, while other want to see a new high school, space for gymnastics or the West Learning Center replaced. The long and short of things is that a need for space exists and the district has other needs to address, all of which has been well documented. In the end, the community will need to develop the legacy it wishes to have well into the future, but also decide what we are willing to invest in for the education of students in District 518.

The district will be scheduling some public meetings in the near future to gather input on what may be the solution for the space needs, replacement/expansion of current outdoor fields and addressing the other all needs that have been identified. If only a few chose to engage in the conversation for the future of District 518, the overall results may not change and the district may be forced to deal with the issues in a smaller less acceptable manner.

As we move forward from this past election, we will need to be a community that is actively engaged in finding a solution to the space issues at all levels and in all program areas. This will include listening to everyone’s point of view and developing solutions for the continued success of the students. We can’t expect one individual, business, farmer or resident to pay the burden of these issues; it must be a solution that has a sense of pride for every member of the district and something that will last for years into the future. Your engagement is vital in this process and will not be accomplished unless you participate. We hope to see you at the next public meeting so that the district can plan for our needs and continue to provide quality educational experience for students in the district.