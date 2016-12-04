Column: Stepping out in faith

WORTHINGTON -- Eight years ago, Worthington Christian School "stepped out" in faith. Needing more families from more churches to commit to sending their children, the school board decided to lower tuition. At first glance, it seemed like a strange decision to help a school make financial ends meet -- but it did just that.



Beginning that year, and continuing up to the present time, the school has thrived with a reduced tuition rate. Class sizes are great, and the list of churches that are represented within our school continues to grow.

So, how do we close the gap between tuition and the actual cost of educating children in the light of God's word? A very vital piece is fundraising. Throughout the year we hold different fundraisers, but our next one is our biggest.

On Dec. 10, we will open our doors at 10 a.m. for our donation auction. Our goal is to raise $42,000! Eight years ago, we would have never thought it to be possible to hit such a goal, but our families as well as numerous local business owners have stepped up. The generosity of so many people warms my heart. Thanks again to all those who have donated, and we certainly invite the public to "step in" to be a part of our donation auction.

The lunch counter boasts smoked pulled pork sandwiches and delicious desserts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the live and silent auctions offering a wide variety of toys, home decor, baked goods, gift baskets and certificates of any kind.