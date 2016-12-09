Column: What does ABA mean for schools?

WORTHINGTON -- Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a field of science that utilizes interventions, based upon the learning theory, to change behaviors of social significance. Most of us implement principles of ABA on a daily basis and may not even know it. Have you ever set up a chore chart for your child, given an allowance, earned a bonus at work for reaching a goal, or taught your dog how to sit and lay down? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you have just implemented some basic strategies of ABA!

What does ABA mean for schools? First, it means that only interventions that are research-based are utilized. Secondly, it means that one of the foundational theories of ABA is that if reinforcement or rewards follow a behavior, that behavior will happen more often in the future. Finally, behaviors of social significance describes behaviors that have an impact upon us in our environment. It could mean decreasing problem behaviors or teaching new skills such as communication or self-care skills.

Board certified behavior analysts (BCBA) are individuals that are specifically trained in the principles of ABA. Currently, the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative employs several behavior analysts that are contracted to work in school districts in the southwest part of Minnesota. Worthington School District is one district that utilizes these services.

The behavior analyst is utilized as a resource for the teachers and other professionals that work in the district. The behavior analyst can provide services such as assisting administration with increasing staff performance, completing functional behavioral assessments, developing behavior intervention plans, coaching staff in working through behavioral challenges with students, troubleshooting academic/learning problems of a student, teaching a student a new skill or teaching a student to communicate.

The more resources that we can provide a child to obtain academic success, social skills, and appropriate behaviors in the school environment, the better off they will be.