As Others See It:
Most Minnesotans recognize the clear benefit from new parents and their newborns spending time together, bonding and strengthening family ties. But that doesn’t mean Minnesota taxpayers as a whole should be expected to foot the bill so a few hundred state employees a year can enjoy a perk not available to them or to many in the general public. But we Minnesota taxpayers are footing the bill, to the tune of as much as $6 million a year so state employees can take up to six weeks of paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child. Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith announced the new benefit in November after first pitching it in February. That’s right, pitching it: Shouldn’t such benefits be negotiated for at contract time, with the state (us taxpayers, actually) getting something in return? Not this time.
In February, Dayton didn’t even say where the money might come from for the many paid days off, whether through more tax collections or by cutting other spending from the state budget. He said the cost would be as much as $6 million annually with an estimated 500 of the state’s 32,000 workers taking advantage, each of them avoiding lost wages totaling an estimated $6,200. Dayton also didn’t address the additional state workers that would need to be hired so the duties of those on paid leave could still get done.
Almost immediately last winter, DFL lawmakers started talking about going beyond the action of Dayton and Smith — well beyond by reaching into the business practices of private employers in Minnesota and requiring them to also offer the benefit. And not only for newborns and after adoptions but to care for elderly family members, too.
Lt. Gov. Smith echoed the desire to expand the benefit, saying last month in a statement released by her office that, “We need to keep working so access to family and medical leave isn’t determined by the luck of where parents work.”
As beneficial and as desirable to employees as the benefit is, employers in Minnesota already are among the most heavily taxed in the nation. Many (about 14 percent) already offer parental leave among other benefits and perks, often as a way of holding on to good employees. But how many companies could go out of business or would have to reduce payrolls if the benefit suddenly was mandated by state law?
Minnesota is just the fourth state in the nation to extend paid parental leave to state employees. Are we a leader or an outlier? And just what will the long-term fiscal impacts be?