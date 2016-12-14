As Others See It:

In February, Dayton didn’t even say where the money might come from for the many paid days off, whether through more tax collections or by cutting other spending from the state budget. He said the cost would be as much as $6 million annually with an estimated 500 of the state’s 32,000 workers taking advantage, each of them avoiding lost wages totaling an estimated $6,200. Dayton also didn’t address the additional state workers that would need to be hired so the duties of those on paid leave could still get done.

Almost immediately last winter, DFL lawmakers started talking about going beyond the action of Dayton and Smith — well beyond by reaching into the business practices of private employers in Minnesota and requiring them to also offer the benefit. And not only for newborns and after adoptions but to care for elderly family members, too.

Lt. Gov. Smith echoed the desire to expand the benefit, saying last month in a statement released by her office that, “We need to keep working so access to family and medical leave isn’t determined by the luck of where parents work.”

As beneficial and as desirable to employees as the benefit is, employers in Minnesota already are among the most heavily taxed in the nation. Many (about 14 percent) already offer parental leave among other benefits and perks, often as a way of holding on to good employees. But how many companies could go out of business or would have to reduce payrolls if the benefit suddenly was mandated by state law?

Minnesota is just the fourth state in the nation to extend paid parental leave to state employees. Are we a leader or an outlier? And just what will the long-term fiscal impacts be?