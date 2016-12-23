Column: In an English learner’s shoes

But EL instruction does not stop at the Immersion Center. We have an additional five teachers at the middle school -- Caitlin Werder (5th and 6th), Molly Scheidt (5th) Karen Balsley-Omot (6th), Kourtney Leuthold (7th) and Liezl Butzon (8th) -- who teach the remaining EL students who have exited the Immersion Center and are advancing in their English language skills. These teachers service students with pull-out sheltered instruction in their respective EL classrooms (where they teach the four domains of English -- reading, writing, listening and speaking), and co-teaching with mainstream teachers in English and math. Students are also receiving the language of social studies in a citizenship class designed for fifth through eighth grade.

To even begin to teach our EL students means to first understand who they are. Where did they come from? What language do they speak? What cultural values are important to them? What was it like for them to go to school in their home country? What makes transitioning into this school more difficult or easier for certain students more than others? What are their hopes and dreams for the future? Asking these questions is essential to understanding and connecting with our students. We must first be empathetic, listen, and learn from them. I invite you now to put yourself in the shoes of several EL students from WMS as you read their stories and what EL means to them (some students’ words are translated while others are written just as they were spoken).

“I came here a year ago in December. I live here with my mother, father and siblings. It’s a little difficult to live here because of the climate. It’s too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. In Guatemala, it’s not very hot and not very cold. Everything is different here. The teachers teach more than there. [I have] two or three teachers in my room; in Guatemala there was only one. I learn more than there. I want to be a doctor or a ballerina. I would like to stay here to study.” -- 8th grader, English Immersion Center (EIC)

“I feel weird when I came because I did not know English. EL is important because it help you to understand more. It helped me to feel less weird and make more friends.” -- 6th grader

“In our families we’re all raised to talk Spanish. And even though we were born here, we don’t know what English is until we go to school. EL helps us to get better at grammar and learning English, even though at home we still go home to speak Spanish. I don’t have to be that shy kid in EL class. Without EL I wouldn’t have a job. EL helps me to think that I can get a job as an engineer. Basically speaking Spanish and English would help me get a job as an engineer and I can help people more. So EL helps me to learn English good and I keep my Spanish, too.” -- 6th grader

“I came in October of 2016. I came from Puerto Rico. My stepfather was here and my sister was here. It was difficult at first because I didn’t understand English and I became frustrated. I told myself I need to study and now it’s getting easier. I pay attention to the teacher and do my homework. I am always practicing, at school and in my house. Schools are very different here. The desks in Puerto Rico are very small. The rooms are different. The doors in Puerto Rico are made out of wood. The teachers speak Spanish and here they speak English. I want to keep learning more English. I want to study forensic science. I would like to stay here; but maybe in a couple of years I’ll go back to Puerto Rico to visit.” -- 7th grader, EIC

“EL is something that help you learn talk English right. When I first came it was bad because I don’t have friends and I don’t speak English and you don’t know anything… EL help me make school more easy and made me to have friends. When I get bigger I want to be a electric person who helps to build things like new phones and computers and cars. I like math and to build things.” -- 6th grader

“EL is a good class and it was fun because it was easier to learn the language than in other classes. It was harder in all of my classes but EL to understand English. I just had no idea what the teachers said. You can make friends in EL even if you don’t even know English. When I started school I was nervous because I didn’t know other people. EL is to learn how to make correct sentence. If I didn’t have EL it would be hard to write sentences and people would laugh at me. Most of my friends are in EL. And it is the most fun and good place to learn.” -- 6th grader

“I am from El Salvador. School was very different; it started at seven in the morning, and we would leave at 12 p.m. We had four recesses, one between each class. It was a public school, and we wore uniforms. We came so family could be together. We are taught more subjects here, and they are different than what I learned in El Salvador. I like how the teacher explains everything. Teachers need to speak slower so I can understand. I really like art class where we learn to paint and work with clay. I didn’t have these classes in El Salvador. I want to be a teacher. I want to return to El Salvador when I finish my studies and have a job.” -- 8th grader, EIC

“I am from El Salvador, but I was born in Guatemala. I was living with my grandma and I wanted to see my mom. I had not seen her in seven years. The schools are better here. Here they teach for longer hours. It helps that my teacher can speak Spanish. She will tell me the word in English and then give me the Spanish meaning. I want to be a car mechanic. I would like to study in the United States.” - 8th grader, EIC

“EL is a class where you learn English. Even if you speak English it is harder to read and write it. In a new school I felt happy because I found a friend in EL who helped me. He showed me around the school. I would have got lost around the school.” -- 6th grader

“EL is English Learner. It is important so that when you grow up you can do good. EL is not just a good place, it’s great because it’s a fun place to learn. Some kids think it’s bad, but I don’t because you learn stuff you don’t know and haven’t learned.” -- 6th grader

“School here is more good. The teachers [in El Salvador] did not teach anything to anyone. [Here] we can learn English. We can learn to read in English. We use Imagine Learning and RAZ kids. I want to write good letters and write fast. I feel happy when I go to school because we go with Miss Moon. I want to be in the U.S. Military because we can learn new things.” -- 5th grader, EIC

“It wasn’t fair for me that it would be bad in the school, because everyone would laugh at me because I only speak Spanish and a little bit of English. That made me feel more uncomfortable. I have to think better in EL class and read so I can learn more English. EL class helps me so that school won’t be as bad. When I grow up there’s a lot of stuff that I want to be like doctor or a mechanical engineer, or something that I am best in!” -- 6th grader

“EL class is important that you can learn new English. We need ELl in this school so your teachers can help you learn more about what you don’t know and making friends, you learn to be truthful and honest to other people. I was kinda scared when I came new because I didn’t really know any of the new teachers. My English has got better cuz I learn new words and read bigger books!” -- 6th grader

“[In El Salvador] you study and study, and you don’t have a future. Here if you study, you will have a good future.” -- 6th grader, EIC

“Good teachers help me with what I don’t know.” -- 6th grader, EIC

“When I came I don’t know what people talk in English. EL is helpful because you can learn more different English. It helps you to have more friends. I wanna be an EL teacher when I grow up because I can help people to learn English, too.”-- 6th grader

“Here is bigger than Burkina Faso. In Africa, we don’t have a cafeteria. We finish at 12, go home, and come back at 2 until 5 p.m. I like school better here because in Burkina Faso we finish late. English is important because other countries talk English. School is safe. I like math because in Africa we do math. We learn English. We go to college. When I grow up, I want to be a doctor or a math teacher. If you don’t know English, you’re not going to talk with your friends.” -- 6th grader, EIC

“EL helps students to get better at reading and writing and speaking. If we didn’t have EL, school would be hard because coming from a different country, you don’t know how to speak English. It would be hard to get along with people because they don’t speak your language. Classes would be so difficult because the teachers speak English and you can’t even ask them a question. You wouldn’t have any friends and you need friends who understand you.” -- 6th grader

“Sometimes kids can even get bullied because they don’t speak English. Sometimes parents feel bad for their kids because school is more difficult for them and they can’t help their kids because they can’t speak English. Kids can feel left out and wish they were back in their country even though things are difficult in their country. And that’s why we need EL, because the teachers help us learn and helps get along in a school that we don’t know a lot about.” -- R.H., 7th grader

In reality, we are all EL teachers. As teachers and community members, we all have opportunities to interact with these students, to impact their lives and let their stories and unique backgrounds and perspectives shape our own. Let’s continue to walk in their shoes.