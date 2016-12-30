This program consists of an in-depth orientation week, a mentorship component, monthly staff development opportunities and specialized support through our peer coaching model for new to district first-year teachers. After their first year at District 518, teachers are not left to fend for themselves. The Teacher Induction Program continues to provide professional development and support for second and third year teachers as well.

Teachers who are embarking on their second year with our district participate in Second Year Induction. This has two components: peer coaching and a technology focus. Peer coaching is a non-evaluative professional development opportunity that all teachers have at District 518. Second- and third-year teachers partake in the coaching process at least one time throughout each year of induction. The process consists of a coach collecting classroom observational data and then using questioning to allow teachers to reflect more deeply about student engagement and identify factors that promote learning and student success in their classroom. Second-year teachers also work closely with our technology integrationist to plan for the implementation of new digital learning tools in their classroom. The technology integrationist uses reflection with teachers to generate ideas on how to integrate technology into lessons, units and daily routines.

Teachers entering their third year with our district also participate in induction. Our Third Year Induction teachers work through the peer coaching process and participate in professional learning that centers on teacher leadership. So far, third-year teachers have teamed up to learn how they can be teacher leaders within their classroom, building and district. Third-year teachers are also currently working on collaborative leadership projects that will promote growth and change within their buildings. Both Prairie Elementary and high school third-year teachers are focusing on increasing positive relationships and positive school climate through their projects. The middle school third-year teachers are creating a project that will temporarily address the issue of increasing the need for classroom and teacher work space in their building.

The Teacher Induction Program facilitates teacher growth through peer coaching, professional development opportunities, and collaborative partnerships with other teachers and district staff. We want our new to district teachers to feel comfortable, supported and empowered in their classrooms and schools so they can maximize student performance and continue to grow in their profession.

Tessa Dierks is District 518’s teacher induction facilitator.