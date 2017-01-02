As some of you know, I lost my father unexpectedly in late August. As my family celebrated our first Christmas without our patriarchal figure (who dearly loved Christmas), I was fraught with a variety of emotions — sadness, continued disbelief, emptiness and even a touch of anger at the “unfairness.” Decorating for Christmas this year was bittersweet. My father was a very talented woodworker, and so many decorations I pulled out were items handmade by him. Even the school office and our front yard is filled with his painted creations! Each item made me smile through tears, thinking of the love he put into creating it.

There is no doubt that Christmas this year will be different — as it will be for any of you who have lost loved ones this year. But it will also be special in a new way. Since my father LOVED all things Christmas (the music, food, family getting together and making gifts for us), I think he would be sad that he’s missing it this year. But I also think he’s rejoicing. For starters, he’s the one who gets to spend Christmas alongside our Heavenly Father this year! And Dad would be ecstatic to know that our family is now closer than we’ve ever been.

We spent the entire Christmas weekend together this year, something we haven’t been able to do for years as our families have expanded. And for my father, there could be no greater gift than to be surrounded by family; to share tears and memories, and more importantly laughter. So while this year had its share of losses and difficulties, it also brought blessings and newfound appreciation for each day and those I get to spend it with. And for that, I am thankful.

I wish you a very merry and blessed new year! And I wish you time to slow down and ENJOY. Cherish the time you can spend with your loved ones, because moments and memories truly are the most important and precious gifts.

Amy Shirbroun is an administrative assistant at Worthington Christian School.