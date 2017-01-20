In order for the district to be successful in gathering input about a future direction it is vital that residents of the district take time to attend the listening meetings, public meeting and participate in the phone survey. This will help to define the direction of the master plan and serve as a road map in a potential future referendum. The listening meetings are scheduled as follows, so please call Lisa at 372-2172 to reserve your spot at a meeting:

Friday, Jan. 20Governmental Agency Employees/Elected officials

Monday, Jan. 23 Worthington chamber of Commerce members

Thursday, Jan. 26 Active Farmers in District 518

Friday, Jan. 27 Community Organization members

Monday, Jan. 30 Residents of Bigelow, Reading, Rushmore and Wilmont

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Retired Citizens

The district has hired a firm to conduct a phone survey of residents to gather input about the district and different views that will provide insight for the development of the master plan. The phone survey that will be conducted in February will be discussing a variety of items, but the primary focus will be to gather data for the development of a new master plan. This phone survey will take approximately 25 minutes to answer approximately 60+ questions. They will complete 400 phone surveys from a random sample of residents in the school district. The general topics will be to address items like voting, quality of schools, facilities, finances, communication and referendum information. Once the data is summarized, a presentation will be shared with the school board that is planned for the March meeting. This data will provide information necessary in the development of the master plan and the future direction of the district. Please take the time to complete the survey.

The district has scheduled at least one public meeting in February to visit with the public about the different options they may have for dealing with facilities. The public meeting in February will be a final step in gathering information from the District 518 community. This meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the High School Cafeteria. The public meeting is open to all district residents, and we encourage those that did not participate in other meetings to attend.

As a resident in District 518, it is extremely important that you take the opportunity to voice your views on what could become the next master plan and provide facilities that will support students and the residents of the district for many years. We hope that you choose to be involved in shaping the future of the school district and community.