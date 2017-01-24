It’s difficult not to be fearful of the future

WORTHINGTON — I sit here and I wonder what the next four years will be like. My imagination can’t penetrate the darkness that has obliterated the brightness of a future that held endless possibilities. Instead, I can only fear the shadows where the voices of hate, intolerance, bigotry, sexism, misogyny and racism lurk. I am afraid for my youngest daughter who, at 15, will have to forge her way into adulthood where her homeland is now a place that will scorn her and hold her in contempt for the traits that she, through no fault of her own, was born with.

Her gender. Genetics has sentenced her to a life where some men already believe that her body is not her own. That it is there for their use in whatever way they see fit. That the temple of her inner self is subject to

the dictatorship of the Y chromosome. Because men are men and women are chattel. The endless struggles that women have fought to overcome and the victories that have been achieved are being turned into footnotes in fine print by a misogynist who is proud of his gender bias and beckons his fellow misogynists to step up and be counted. More young men will move forward into the future with the belief that touching her without her permission will be a sport of which they will not be held accountable or suffer little consequence. To add insult to injury, if she should become victim to physical and/or sexual assault, which seems more inevitable now than ever, the very services that can offer her support are, even as I write, being plotted into extinction. Supposedly, in the name of the almighty dollar. Let’s be real. What is being eliminated is a means of escape from the entitlements of certain types of men.

Her race. She already exists in a country where many of its citizens look at her ethnicity and form a biased opinion. But, now, bigotry and racism are the new paths to which this country will be redirected. Regardless of the fact that this vibrant, intelligent, open-minded young woman was born in the United States, as her mother and father were, many will glance at her only long enough to assume that she belongs on the other side of a wall. That her heritage somehow makes her less. That her mind and heart count for nothing

because of her ancestry. She will face an environment that is more hostile, unforgiving and biased than it has been in decades.

Her sexuality. As if all of what I’ve already spoken of weren’t enough, she will be judged because of whom she chooses to love. And, she chooses to love all. She sees no gender, no race. She loves what is within and does not concern herself with what is merely an outer shell. However, this new leadership denounces love in its purity. That the truth of this new era dawning on the horizon is that love, in all of its blinding glory, is no longer the conquerer. Rather, it will become a mere shadow of it’s former wonder.

I look around, figuratively speaking, at the future spreading out before my lovely girl and I want to cry. Scream. Rage. We will now live in a country where some of its citizens are being encouraged, lauded, patted on the back and high-fived for focusing on differences rather than similarities, and who are each being given a proverbial Sharpie then sent forth — an army of darkness — to draw lines between themselves and others. To declare that any who are on the other side of those lines are the “insignificants” who should be trod upon and ground beneath the heels of pseudo-superiority. Where the differences are chosen on a whim, imagined or real, and then used as justifications for disrespect, dishonor, lack of integrity and, worse, violence.

This country was founded because its first citizens were fleeing from oppression. From intolerance. From hate. From bias. It became a proud land of the free and the brave. Building upon the foundation that all men are created equal. Enlightenment was the epitome of achievement. This was where the persecuted came for shelter, sanctuary, from the very things that are now being championed by the one taking over the highest of offices. Where Lady Liberty once opened her arms, she is now being forced to extinguish her light of welcome. Even for some of the citizens who can trace their lineage to the very birth of this country they, too, are the subject of their country’s scorn for still believing in equality for all, liberty from oppression, and safety from persecution. What used to be a haven, is now destined to become the very place to flee from.

History has shown us that every great Empire has fallen. That there is, inevitably, the beginning of the end for every mighty power. This is that time. This next term is that initial stumble. For those of us who did not

vote for this new leadership, we can only cling to each other as we begin to topple. Balance compromised. Flailing helplessly as we teeter, our breaths collectively held. I look into the eyes of my fellow Americans, my fear mirrored in their gazes. Then, I turn to look into the eyes of my youngest daughter, into the endless well of optimism in their depths. Where her strength of being still dwells in abundance because she has not yet succumbed to her oppressors. She shares both with me, and hope emerges from the ashes of my soul. Hope that she will continue to love freely, openly. That she believes differences are to be accepted and celebrated, not shunned or disdained. I know in my heart that she is worthy of this life, though it may not be worthy of her.

I am not a follower of organized religion, nor do I believe an any specific deity. But, I am compelled to pray. I will pray to any power, any higher being, any spirit form, any enlightened entity that exemplifies good over evil, light over dark, love over hate, acceptance over intolerance, similarities over differences. I will beg to be noticed and ask that it looks down upon this world. I will even dare to selfishly ask for its benevolent gaze to fall specifically upon the country I call my own, these United States and, by its grace, find us worthy of a miracle.