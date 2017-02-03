Column: Career fair for high school students is Feb. 17

As everyone knows, the world is in continual change, and making our youths and their parents aware of future career and training options is critical in today’s economy.

Rural Minnesota has incredible career and educational opportunities. Unfortunately, many students and adults are not aware of them. If we are to help our future workforce develop the skills and leadership that will allow our economy to move forward, we must heighten awareness about the great jobs and educational opportunities that exist in our region.

This event will assist us in meeting our goals of moving our students toward career readiness, which is the ability to identify careers that match personal, financial and other goals and an understanding of the skills, credentials and experiences required to succeed in those careers.

We are seeking employers who are interested in educating our students about future career opportunities through interactive career information and exploration. If you are interested, please contact: Kimberley Einck, Youth Program Coordinator at SW MN Private Industry Council, at: (507) 828-8935 (cell); (507) 5362 (fax); or keinck@swmnpic.org.