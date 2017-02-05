Approximately 200 students will showcase their skills tonight in categories of Personal Narrative, Choral Reading, Powerpoint, Interpretive Poetry and Memorized Poetry. Sixteen judges will spread themselves in different classrooms throughout the building and critique these performances, offering praise and recognition on a job well done as well as tips and insight for improvements to be made. This is an organized effort which requires a great deal of planning and preparation on behalf of students, teachers and community volunteers.

The main objective for the competition is to showcase and improve students' writing and communication abilities while encouraging them to develop life skills of active listening and public speaking. In the process, students learn to show respect for the person speaking or performing. Such etiquette is a part of conversation in every sphere of life, be it professional or personal. At WCS, we acknowledge the power of written and face-to-face communication in the midst of this technology era and desire to equip our students for success. The goal of Worthington Christian School is to educate children in the light of God's word and to prepare them for a life of service to God, to his creation and to their community.