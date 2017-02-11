Growing Together: Gardening, the world's leading pastime

Ever since I can remember, we've declared gardening America's most popular pastime. , America's top four leisure pastimes are reading (26 percent), watching television (15 percent), spending time with family (15 percent) and gardening (8 percent), with golf, hunting, fishing, movies and other hobbies lower on the list, according to Google Answers.

Everyone enjoys being part of something successful, and with the gardening season not far away, it's interesting to see what makes gardeners tick. It's also a great chance for non-gardeners to ponder what they might be missing.

The National Gardening Survey, conducted by the National Garden Marketing Research Company, gives interesting details about gardeners:

• 75 percent of United States households participate in some gardening activity.

• 36 percent of households grow vegetables.

• 34 percent tend flowers.

• The average amount spent by a household on gardening was $401 per year.

• Gardening is big business with $36 billion in annual sales compared to $12 billion in Hollywood box office receipts.

• Six million new gardeners were added since the previous yearly survey, which is a 7 percent increase.

• Of the new gardeners, five million are millennials, which is a large upswing in gardening for the 18-to-34-year-old age group.

• Of households with children, 25 percent more are actively gardening compared to five years ago.

• Vegetable gardeners are growing more food in less space. The mean garden size is 100 square feet, or approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, meaning half the gardens are larger and half are smaller. When all sizes are averaged, the typical garden is 600 square feet, or 20 feet by 30 feet.

• An average garden produces $600 worth of vegetables, with $70 expense.

• The most popular vegetables grown, in descending order are tomato, cucumber, sweet pepper, beans, carrot, summer squash, onions, hot pepper, lettuce, peas and sweet corn.

• Top reasons given for vegetable gardening are: better tasting (60 percent), saving money (57 percent), better quality (54 percent) and food safety (49 percent).

• Participation in community gardening is up 200 percent in the last eight years.

• Lawncare dominates gardening expenditures.

• Favorite annual flowers continue to be geraniums, impatiens, marigolds, petunias and zinnias.

• Roses maintain the lead in popular perennials.

• Maintaining shrubs and trees in the landscape remains popular. A well-landscaped yard increases property value by up to 11 percent, according to the University of Michigan.

• 54 percent of gardeners are female, 46 percent are male.

• Males under age 34 are the fastest-growing gardening demographic.

• Of gardeners surveyed, 35 percent said insects were the biggest nuisance, followed by weeds at 23 percent.

• The average American spends 84 minutes a week on lawn, garden and yard care.

• People who consider gardening a hobby spend an average of five hours per week in their yards.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

