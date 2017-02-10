Column: Robotics opening doors at WMS, Prairie Elementary

Dan Harrington, the technology education teacher at Prairie Elementary, formed two pilot groups of six third-grade students. During the pilot testing phase, the students built several models of the Mindstorm EV3 robots. At the end of the pilot program, the school board invited the students to present their robots. The school district purchased seven more kits and another eight kits the following year. Last year, the district purchased 12 Lego WeDo robot kits as an addition to the robotics program.

Each fourth-grade section has the opportunity to build the Rover model with the Lego Mindstorm kit and program their robot to perform simple tasks with their iPads using apps provided by Lego Education. Third-grade students build basic airplane robots and program them with the coding program called Scratch. Scratch is a drag-and-drop interface that allows the students to interact with their robot by using basic programming concepts such as loops and variables. This past fall, the school received 15 Finch robots as part of a loan program from Birdbrain Technologies. The Finch robots were used to introduce second- through fourth-grade students to basic robotic coding by the use of basic programming concepts using SNAP!, a program comparable to Scratch.

Harrington strongly supports the use of Robotics, at the elementary level, as an effective strategy for promoting student engagement as well as increasing student interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) before they begin their transition into middle school. Robotics also supports and promotes computational thinking. Computational thinking is the way a student thinks how to use computers as a method of solving complex problems.

When it comes to robotics at Worthington Middle School, they take a slightly different approach. Robotics becomes a one- to two-week unit, because they are trying to focus on a large spectrum of information to give them a better idea of how technology works together.

The fifth-graders who are taught by Kelly Knips at Worthington Middle School get to take a class called "Explore," in which they get to do many hands-on units. One of the first units they do in class is a Lego education unit. They use the Lego WeDo 2.0 kits and work their way through two building checklists. The first checklist is a "getting started" checklist in which they cover the basics of how the program works. The second checklist has students build much bigger Lego creations such as a drumming monkey, a roaring lion, an alligator and much more. They plug Lego creations into a hub that connects to the computer, where the students program them to move and make noise. The fifth-graders really seem to like building with Legos and continue to build on it in the next few years during their tech classes.

For the sixth-graders, it is more about figuring out how gear ratios and gears work together to make vehicles move. John Hubbard and his sixth-graders create cars that have to be able to climb up an incline, and then they modify the gears to build a demolition derby car. They take time to discuss design and engineering processes and concepts while building marbles runs and pneumatic racecars, and students also get a little experience in the wood shop. In seventh grade, they utilize Lego Mindstorm NXT and Ev3 robots to navigate obstacle courses and mazes, which requires them to program their robots for specific actions. This all requires a lot of problem solving and trial and error thinking while also learning how to best work and communicate with their teammates.

Robotics provides the students the opportunity to experience immediate feedback during problem solving as they test their code to get the robot to accomplish their objective. It promotes a growth mindset in his students. Students learn that learning is a process and making mistakes is normal and acceptable. Not everyone is born with the knowledge to build and program robots. It is an acquired skill. It is OK to make mistakes and learn from them. This holds true in school and in their own lives outside the classroom. Worthington Schools hope that these experiences will open doors to careers that students have not considered before.