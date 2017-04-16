Through all the glitz and glamour, he didn't lose his head. Except at the end of the tour, when he removed it and sent it in a giant box, along with his fuzzy feet and kinky tail, back to the costume company.

I used to watch people who wore character costumes — Easter Bunnies, Donald Ducks, that Statue of Liberty popping and locking on the street corner — and wonder what it was like. How could they see? How did they fit that ginormous Mayor McCheese head through the door? Did it get hot in there?

Now I know. Part of my job requires bringing popular cartoon characters to community gatherings, kids fests, school visits and library events.

Believe it or not, it's oddly rewarding. It's a beautiful thing when a child is so innocent and open to believing that they are 100 percent sure the character they watch every day is right there, in the flesh.

I once watched a tiny boy with white-blonde hair become so mesmerized with our character that he stalked us around the school and bear-hugged the character until his parents had to physically peel him off and take him home. I'm confident that this was one of the greatest days in that 4-year-old child's life.

Of course, not everyone loves us. Some children find us terrifying. Some kids will spend all their time trying to pull the character's tail. (I always feel sorry for any dogs or cats that child might have at home.) And then there are the skeptics — those hardened 8-year-olds who loudly bray, "That's just a guy in a costume!" (These are the same wise guys who can't wait to crush their younger sibling's dreams with the sordid truth about the Tooth Fairy.)

Lucky for me, most character costumes are designed to fit a 12-pound Romanian gymnast. That means I get to play the character's adorably chubby human sidekick. It's my job to guide an actor who can barely see in his unwieldy costume through a maze of squirming children, to make up excuses when a character coughs ("Oops, someone has a hairball!) and to find ways in which the actor can take a break from his 118-degree costume ("It's time to get a Milk Bone and visit the fire hydrant!")

But this week, I actually was a character for the first time. My co-worker was sick and the costume was big, with ample room in the chassis area. I got to learn first-hand that you can't judge a character by her cover. Outside, she's all smiles and high-fives and wacky dance moves. Inside, she's supporting a 30-pound head, strapped into an itchy padded girdle and trying to peer through eye holes as big as two watermelon seeds.

She means business. So keep your hands off her tail.

