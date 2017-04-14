Column: Work continues on addressing District 518 needs

The last public meeting was hosted on April 11 in the WHS band room. This meeting had approximately 200 people in attendance and provided some additional thoughts on what the school board should be considering to address the future enrollment needs. In previous listening sessions and public meetings, a variety of thoughts were presented about what direction the school board should consider as well as how the district has performed. Overall, things have been very positive, but some concerns were expressed related to fiscal items, communication and taxes, and many believe we have a strong staff, good facilities and programs. All of these meetings provided a variety of opinions from performance of the district to general operations. The bottom line is that the district has listened to what was shared by residents. Now it is time to develop a plan that will lead the district in a direction that begins to solve the overall enrollment needs and other program needs. This could happen in steps/phases rather than as one big item.

Of course, we all know that solving enrollment needs comes with a price tag, and if you have priced things recently, you understand that the costs continue to increase as interest rates, cost of living, etc. continue to grow. When presented to the community, the future direction will have a price tag that may only address the immediate enrollment/space needs. While the school board will have to determine the best direction for serving the educational needs of the district, other items will require attention and could even be accomplished through collaborative efforts, grants or other support.

A number of additional conversations have occurred over time either formally or informally with residents about what needs to happen from providing classrooms, support spaces, extra activities spaces and so on. This input has allowed the school board members to understand the position of the community and will be a major consideration as the master plan is developed.

During the public meeting, many folks expressed concern — while others expressed support — for specific programs and the district. It is important to understand difference of opinions will exist, but more important in our country, we have the right to express our feelings and belief. The piece that becomes unacceptable is when we confuse the issues with emotions and bring personal attacks to the table. Items like bond referendums or other major items can quickly change from a specific issue to emotional responses that do not bring a quality solution to the table.

I would encourage everyone to keep the discussion focused on a solution that will serve the students in District 518. We have outstanding kids that attend this district, and we need to provide the best education possible within a reasonable cost. Of course, everyone defines this differently, but I believe deep down we all want the best for every child.

I would like to believe that as the district master plan is developed, residents would be able to consider what is best for the students and the community, which means balancing the cost on what is affordable to what is needed overall. Your participation is vital in determining the final master plan and outcome in the future of the district.

I would like to thank all those that attended the last public meeting and other listening sessions for choosing to participate in the process. It was wonderful to see that many people show up on a nice evening to help provide input into the next master plan. Please keep engaged, and have a wonderful Easter.