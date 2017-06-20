With her front tooth sitting almost horizontal at the gum, she bellied up to the kitchen counter to enjoy a banana for breakfast, just like any other morning. While my coffee was brewing (this is an important fact to note; I had not had any coffee at this point), I heard her utter the words, "I lost it."

Excitedly (I had been wanting to yank the dangling tooth myself for several days), I turned around in time to hear her say, "But I can't find it."

My facial expression turned from excitement to panic. In an over-zealous bite of her banana, her tooth had dislodged and went down with her breakfast.

She had swallowed her tooth. "Oh no, you SWALLOWED it? You can't find it because you SWALLOWED it?"

Upon seeing my face, she immediately teared up and worriedly asked, "Is that bad? Is that really bad?"

I recovered and told her it happens all the time. Though it's nothing I've ever experienced, I'm sure she's not the first kid to swallow a tooth. I racked my brain for reassurances, none of which came. I did the only thing I was capable of doing at the time: I drank my coffee.

When I came to my senses later, I told her there was only one way for us to handle the situation. We had to file a missing-tooth-report with the FBI. Yes, the Fairy Bureau of Investigation.

I stressed — firmly and several times — we should under no circumstance intervene with their investigation and try to retrieve the tooth ourselves.

She wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy explaining the situation, and we placed it under her pillow. As if by magic, she received an official reply from the FBI assuring her they were taking her case seriously (and also stressing she should not try to retrieve the tooth herself, but should leave it to their trained professionals).

She immediately asked Hubs and I if we had written the letter. We tried to dissuade her by answering her question with more questions. "Why would we write that?" "What makes you think it was us?" "Doesn't it say who it's from?"

In her excitement, she came to terms with the FBI's response, and agreed to wait for them to follow protocol and process the payment due her.

Looking at her with her missing teeth gives me a sense I can hold on to her littleness for a while longer. She's still my Little Miss, who loves fairies and all things princess. She's adorable as can be with that large gap behind her lip.

She's also growing up and catching onto things. While her toothless grin gives a window into her youth, it's also a reminder she won't stay little forever.

Val Kleppen is a Fargo wife, mother, blogger and co-founder of Harlynn's Heart, a group that comforts families who face infant loss. Her blog can be read at mindmumbles.com.