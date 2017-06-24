He was a 1952 graduate of North Dakota State University and a 4-H leader for 50 years. His dedication to 4-H received a resounding round of applause, which I wasn't expecting. The tribute gave me goose bumps. I did my best to work through the emotions and compose myself but my voice cracked. I kept going because that's what Grandpa would have wanted me to do.

I never participated in 4-H as a youth, which was a mistake I've made sure our kids didn't repeat. My mom says the 4-H gene skipped me and went to my kids. Our son started 4-H in Cass County as a city kid. Our 9-year-old daughter Elizabeth is enjoying her first full year of 4-H. She's participating in archery and preparing her projects for the county fair in July. I'm now a 4-H co-leader for the Cloverbuds, a group of 5- to 7-year-olds.

I don't think I would have had the opportunity to address 4-H youth at a conference if it weren't for my Grandpa's and Grandma's 4-H volunteer efforts and commitment to their five kids, who all participated in 4-H.

In my few years as a 4-H mom and leader, I've seen the value of 4-H in developing youth. A year ago, my daughters and I attended our first 4-H camp, and I learned about the diversity in members and opportunities in the organization.

As I spoke about how 4-H members can find and use their voices to be positive examples for others, I thought about my grandparents, my mom, myself and my daughters. While I don't have any trophies or ribbons that showcase 4-H achievement, I have a legacy to follow. The generations before me set an example. I want my kids to follow in their footsteps. I also want to engage new voices and members in 4-H.

Half the members at the conference live in big cities or small towns, not on farms. 4-H is for all kinds of kids, regardless of their socioeconomic status or address.

4-H is not about winning or losing. It's about learning, living and serving. Long after sports end, 4-H experiences will live on.

While I was speaking, Elizabeth was at our local quilt shop working on sewing projects. I drove home from Fargo to find her spray painting old mirrors for another project. 4-H has given her a platform for new experiences and skills.

I challenged the members at the conference to share their story of how being a 4-H member has positively impacted them. Almost all of them raised a hand when I asked if they're on social media. Very few, however, are sharing their positive 4-H experiences in those spaces. We can flood social media with positive examples and respond to concerns or questions about 4-H. We can encourage the next generation to participate in one of the best youth development organizations.

My Grandpa wasn't sitting at the conference and he's not at the farm anymore to read this column. But his example set the tone for my speech and his impact gave me a stronger voice to share. His character set a high bar of excellence and lived out the 4-H pledge by leaving his club, community, country and world better places.

Are you a 4-H alum who could share your story? Maybe you're like me and didn't participate as a youth. That's OK. Step up and volunteer. The organization is always looking for adults who are willing to share their talents and time.

Thank you, North Dakota 4-H Youth Development and 4-H Foundation for the invitation to attend the conference. The timing of my Grandpa's death and the conference days later is no coincidence. I am grateful for the opportunity to honor his legacy. Grandpa would have been so proud to interact with a next generation of 4-H members.