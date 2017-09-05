Column: Lending a helping hand with hearing aids

Why? Too many people are inconvenienced by the hurdles they must go through to access hearing aids and many others are priced out of the market. The required medical evaluations and hearing aids that are bundled together often cost consumers thousands of dollars out-of-pocket. Reducing regulatory burdens would benefit consumers by unlocking innovation in hearing health technology and get more options and products into the marketplace.

It’s the genius of free enterprise. Driving up competition helps drive down prices to help serve more people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Until recently, government regulations prevented over-the-counter sales and required consumers to receive a professional diagnosis to obtain them. The prestigious National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined in a 2016 report that “no evidence or clinically meaningful benefit” for these regulatory requirements. What’s more, the study concluded that the diverse needs of people with hearing loss were not being addressed.

That’s why I helped lead a bipartisan effort in Congress to make it easier for new technology to reach the market. People with mild to moderate hearing loss ought to be able to buy hearing aids online or off-the-shelf, much like Americans who choose to buy “readers” eyeglasses at their local drugstore without a prescription. If technological advances are able to help millions of Americans with hearing loss, the government should not stand in the way. Our legislation directs the FDA to create a category of over-the-counter hearing aids that sets performance, safety and labeling requirements to protect consumers.

I’m glad the president signed our bill into law this summer, and I’ll keep up my oversight work to make sure the FDA effectively implements new guidelines and quality standards within the next three years. The sooner we can get safe and effective products to market to help more Americans, the better.

Q: Who will benefit from this new law?

A: Sooner or later, hearing loss becomes a fact of life in the aging process. Ultimately, every single American stands to benefit because aging is the number one cause of hearing loss. The National Institutes for Health says age-related hearing loss affects one in three U.S. adults between ages 65 and 74. And for millions of people in the workforce, hearing impairment may be closely related to one’s occupation, from farmers, musicians and dental professionals, to construction, aviation and factory workers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 10 million people in the U.S. have noise-related hearing loss. In addition to noise exposure from everyday activities in our homes and communities that contribute to hearing loss throughout our lifetimes, the CDC also estimates that 22 million people go to work in a setting with potentially damaging noise levels. Raising awareness to prevent hearing loss is just as important as reducing barriers to help Americans who have hearing loss.

Don’t forget, hearing loss is often permanent. It affects daily life and makes even a simple conversation frustrating. In August I continued my 37th year meeting with Iowans in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. I hear a lot of frustration and get a lot of feedback about gridlock in Washington, D.C. Partisanship doesn’t stop my efforts to solve problems. All the political noise makes me work even harder to make the government work better for Iowans. Whereas this new law may not capture headlines or web clicks, it has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the everyday lives for millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss.