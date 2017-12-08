Column: District 518 EL Program growing — and excelling

Our EL program focuses on developing the student's competency in the four skill areas of language development: listening, speaking, reading, and writing for academic achievement. As such, the EL program assists non-English or limited English speaking students in developing English language skills at a level which will enable them to perform successfully in mainstream classes, graduate from high school, pursue further education and function successfully within the American culture. English Language teachers are academic language teachers who teach the four domains of language: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

We have a wonderful group of 31 very talented EL teachers who serve our population in all four buildings. They go beyond their job, as teachers, every day by helping students in every possible way. The EL teaching staff is highly trained and current on Minnesota licensing standards. The district also has a group of three wonderful interpreters for the elementary, middle and high school (ALC). They help parents and students navigate the American educational system and also to help both parents and students get acclimated to a new culture and form of education. Our EL program also includes paraprofessional staff who assist the teachers and students with academic tasks and also help communicate new concepts to students in their native languages.

The support offered to our diverse population by the District 518 teachers, administration, support staff and school board members makes a difference for our students and parents on a daily basis. For that reason, I would like to share some stories about our English Learners throughout our district, to highlight how wonderful they are doing and making each and every teacher proud of their work!

These are quotes from our EL staff about their EL students:

Caitlin Werder and Dana Motschenbacher: Have you ever wondered what it’s like to step into a classroom where magic exists? Then step into the fifth-grade EL classroom where reading, writing, and speaking skills are practiced through a book series that engages the fifth-grade students. The students practice skills like comparing and contrasting along with the magical elements of the books. “Our hope is to bring out a joy for reading while helping the students learn vocabulary needed to succeed,” says Caitlin Werder. ”We try to pull out major experiences from the book so that the kids can experience them too.” So far this year the students have been very excited for the activities and have enjoyed the magical feel of the classroom. The end goal is to get the students excited about reading and have them start picking out other books that interest them. “The students will ask almost every day if we are going to have time to read the book today,” says Dana Motschenbacher. “That eagerness makes me excited to teach the students.”

Kourtney Leuthold, Middle School EL Teacher: “The middle school has a Renaissance Program that honors students’ academic work. They receive awards based on GPA. They can either receive platinum for a 4.0, Gold for 3.5-3.99, silver for 3.0-3.49, or Bronze for a 2.5-2.99. Many EL students received renaissance awards this quarter. It is astounding to see students find success as the work through our school system in their second or third language. I am SO proud of them.”

Mary Milbert, Area Learning Center, EL Teacher: “Many of my students come from difficult life experiences. Some have spent their lives in refugee camps, until they arrived in Worthington. One such student from Thailand amazed me with how quickly he became fluent in English (nine months). His desire to learn was inspiring from the beginning. At 7:30, before I could even get my key in the classroom door, he would be at my elbow with a burning question about (I’m not making this up) English grammar! Even after two years he continues to absorb new vocabulary, concepts, cultural subtleties and social skills at warp speed. In that time I’ve also watched his family achieve the American Dream, which some would have us believe is extinct.

Other students fled their countries in Central America to escape extreme poverty and forced participation in violent gangs. Nevertheless, they refuse to allow any of that to define them. They inspire me every day with their hope, gratitude and affection. One 10th-grade girl greets me every morning with a bear hug. I’m pretty sure that’s not because I’m the best teacher in the world, but rather because she is thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to learn.”

Nikki Frigen, Prairie Elementary School, EL Teacher: These pictures were taken in a second-grade English language level 2 group. This group is using the English Now! curriculum for part of their English Language Development classes.

Photo 1: The picture below shows students participating in a partner speaking activity. Partner A will pick one verb and one noun card and say the command. For example, “Show me the key.” Partner B will act out the command and then Partner A will ask the question, “What are you doing?” Partner B will then answer saying, “I am showing you the key.” Then, they switch speaking roles.

Photo 2: The next part of the lesson has students practice writing sentences using the new verbs and nouns from that day’s lesson. Students are expected to begin their sentences with a capital letter, use finger spaces between their words, and use correct punctuation.

As you can see, these English language lessons are designed to allow students time to practice speaking, listening, reading and writing.

Mrs. Butzon, EL Teacher, Middle School: The first photo was taken during my EL Adaptive class while we were studying the state in which we live (Minnesota). Our class learned about things related to Minnesota such as the Mayo Clinic, the folklore of Paul Bunyan, Native Americans and natural resources like the pipestone from Pipestone. The other photos are of my students in my EL Academic Language class having a "hands-on" experience with a rock collection which tied-in everything that our EL students had learned from their eighth-grade Earth Science class about "Minerals and Rocks.” Our EL students processed what they had been studying through feeling, seeing and discussing the variety of rocks that were on display.

Mrs. Aida Simon presented Mrs. Butzon’s EL class with a ceremonial eagle pipe carved-out of pipestone from the sacred Pipestone Quarry during their lesson on Minnesota and took a 360-degree tour of the quarry on the iPads through Nearpod. “I learned that just the Natives Americans can use the rock for makes pipes for ceremony and if you want to know how to make a pipe you have to be a Native American,” stated Joshua Matute.

After learning about rocks in Earth Science, Mrs. Butzon shared her rock collection with the eighth-Grade EL Academic Language class. “Rock are made from volcano. When I saw them and touched them they are different than I thought. Rock have different sizes and shapes,” noted Ermiyas Legesse.

Stacy Everding, Citizenship/ESL Teacher, ABE: We were doing a lesson on peer editing. The students were preparing to write an original story for the publication "Journeys." As part of this preparation, we were learning how to edit (and peer edit) our work. We discussed the three steps of peer editing: compliments, suggestions and corrections. We learned about ways to compliment another student's work, constructive, helpful suggestions and corrections such as proper grammar, punctuation and spelling.

Mara Borges-Gatewood is EL coordinator, peer coach and McKinney-Vento coordinator in District 518.