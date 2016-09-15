As Others See It: Elections have consequences for children

Children cannot vote. They do not contribute big bucks to political campaigns. They are not represented by high-profile lobbying organizations. There is no AARP for the under-18 crowd in this country.

Yet kids may have more at stake than adults in state and federal elections. They are not only among the "future generations" that will deal with everything from the national debt to the health of the environment. Their daily lives, right this minute, are affected by what elected officials do.

When lawmakers don't adequately fund education or human services, children suffer. When politicians starve or "reform" government safety net programs, children feel the impact.

Each year about 410,000 Iowans are lifted out of poverty by tax credits for low-income families and government programs to provide food, income and housing, according to a July report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Of those Iowans, 93,000 are children. Safety-net programs reduce the child poverty rate in this state from 18.1 percent to 5.2 percent.

When members of Congress complain about food stamps, they want Americans to envision a "welfare queen" mother who drives a Cadillac and "sponges off the system." What should come to mind is an image of a child. Of the 390,000 Iowans each month who rely on food stamps, 180,000 of them are youth, according to CBPP.

Then there's Medicaid, the single largest health insurer of children in the country. About 300,000 Iowa youngsters rely on it and its companion, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for coverage. Turning over management of the government program to for-profit insurers, as Gov. Terry Branstad recently did, is not only disruptive to poor, elderly constituents and health care providers who aren't being paid. It is disruptive to kids.

In fact, Iowans should take note of a June report from Georgetown University's Center for Children and Families. It examined specifically how children have fared during the first two years of statewide Medicaid privatization in Florida, a move spearheaded by former Gov. Jeb Bush.

Two-thirds of Florida pediatricians reported an increase in patients reassigned to new health plans without their knowledge. "Some of our patients keep getting switched to plans where they have to go all the way across the state for primary care," said one doctor. More than 80 percent said patients experienced difficulty accessing medications. Under private Medicaid management, only six in 10 infants are receiving the recommended number of well-child visits. The majority of adolescents are not receiving these visits at all. Only 27 percent of children covered by Florida's managed care programs received a preventative dental visit, compared with 48 percent of Medicaid- and CHIP-covered children nationwide.

The lesson: Elections have consequences for those too young to vote.

This country's safety net programs separate impoverished children in the United States from impoverished children starving and dying from diseases in Third World countries. Those of us eligible to cast ballots must do so with an eye to protecting these government programs.