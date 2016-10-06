Vote yes on referendum, for our future

Many in the community probably saw the handout “JBS: Please Help our Children” that was circulated around Worthington on King Turkey Day. And now, people are almost certainly well aware of an entity known as the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee, which created the handout and is working to defeat the upcoming District 518 bond referendum.

First, let’s address the handout, which begins by quoting text that can found on the JBS website, www.jbssa.com. It indicates that JBS “is committed to giving back to our communities in which we live and work” and that the corporation aims “to make a positive difference in our neighborhoods, for our team members and their families.” There’s more verbiage from JBS that follows: “We recognize the social responsibility of being a major employer, and we understand that behind every team member is a family, for whom they provide and in every city where we do business there is a community, to which we contribute.”

The handout, which indicates in small type at the bottom that it’s “Paid for By Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee,” goes on to express gratitude “for the positive impact JBS has on the community of Worthington.” It adds that JBS reported $1.2 billion in net earnings in 2015. And, it ultimately asks JBS to contribute $50 million toward costs affiliated with the bond referendum being presented to District 518 voters in November.

Let’s consider this $50 million request from a couple of angles.

First of all, as the handout explains: “According to the school district’s own report the cost of building the proposed buildings and to repay the money borrowed will equal $123,755,000.” Many may be confused by the new figure, as the cost of the bond referendum has consistently been reported at $79 million. That number, though, doesn’t include the interest, which is typically omitted from total cost estimates in building projects (after all, interest is unrelated to the cost affiliated with the actual building work).

The bond referendum, therefore, is technically not for a $123 million project -- although it very well could soar that high, eventually, if it gets continually put on the proverbial back burner. That long-range picture apparently doesn’t concern Worthington Citizens for Progress, which, it should be noted:

A) Repeatedly insisted, in emails and on social media, that we publish, on our front page, the “real” $123 million figure, while also working on social media to question this newspaper’s objectivity and credibility. The committee also asked people who wanted to see this information on the front page to call us and tell us to do just that. Not one such request was received. At the same time, the committee;

B) Declined multiple requests to be interviewed by a Daily Globe reporter, who only wanted to inquire about reasons for opposing the referendum.

C) Kept any membership anonymous (a list of names supporting the committee was, indeed, released Wednesday) in what can only be interpreted as a way of being critical of the newspaper and referendum without having any accompanying accountability.

It doesn’t seem too off target to suggest that this committee of referendum opponents seems more interested in stirring up negativity and dividing district residents than actually making anything in the way of a long-term contribution. And that brings us back to JBS.

Asking JBS to give $50 million toward the school project -- while not singling out other business entities in Worthington -- seems to reflect at least some sort of bias. Yes, JBS is Worthington’s biggest employer, and many children of its workers attend District 518 schools. But there are many other businesses within the school district, too, and they aren’t being asked to give over a portion of their profits.

Yes, JBS has made significant money, but it has also made major investments in Worthington with expansion of and improvements to its facility, and has also begun to get involved in efforts such as assisting this community’s long-standing housing shortage. Without the financial resources JBS has already invested in its Worthington operations, many people would be out of jobs -- and this city would be in dire straits.

“We did not receive any formal request or any form of interaction with anyone responsible for the actual construction of the school, but I am sure if you would talk to the mayor or the superintendent, they would say we have been active participants and good corporate citizens,” said Cameron Bruett, JBS USA’s head of communications, industry affairs and sustainability, in a brief interview with the Daily Globe last month.

Look, we don’t dispute the fact that $79 million -- or more than $123 million, with interest -- is an awful lot of money. Voters will need to decide if they’re willing to make what amounts to a large investment, no matter what figure one looks at, in the school district. That will likely be a difficult decision for some folks.

But let’s be clear: the name of the pro-referendum group, Strong Schools, Strong Communities, couldn’t be more apt. Worthington’s business community realizes that, as both the Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. and the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce boards of directors have passed resolutions in support of the referendum. Enrollments are increasing and are predicted to keep on growing, and District 518 facilities are already overcrowded. School space and staffing needs of, say, even 10 years ago aren’t the same as what’s necessary today. And, should the referendum fail, there will no doubt be some negative ramifications, whether it’s larger class sizes, a reduction of school programming, cuts in staff -- or all of the above.

We find ourselves in a position where, quite simply, supporting the referendum means purchasing stock in our future, and we feel we must do just that. A no vote, by contrast, will mean both a greater cost at some later point and multiple adverse effects on the school district, its staff and its students.

And that’s the exact opposite of progress.