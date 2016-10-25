Editorial: Hamilton for District 22B Representative

At a time in which politicians from both parties seemingly to want to dig in their heels and do little more than adhere to their respective dogmas, District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton represents an exception. Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, has served his district in the Minnesota House since January 2003, and has consistently realized the importance of putting his constituency -- and their needs -- over those of the MInnesota GOP when necessary.

In a June 24 Pioneer Press article headlined “The numbers tell the tale: The Minnesota House is starkly partisan,” the first paragraph states, “State Rep. Rod Hamilton has built a reputation for doing something unusual in Minnesota’s divided Legislature: crossing party lines.” In a district that trends Republican but is by no means without DFL leanings, Hamilton has long realized that listening to all sides -- and then, voting on what he believes is in the district’s best interest -- is priority one.

The Pioneer Press piece, which also ran in this newspaper, mentions specific issues in which he’s aligned himself on the Democratic side, including “private pensions, driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants and relief for unemployed Iron Range workers.” He likely will be most remembered for his 2008 vote against his party that secured funding for long-delayed Minnesota 60 construction, but that’s not the only time he has been willing to take a non-GOP side. We imagine it won’t be the last.

This is, of course, not to suggest that Hamilton is a “Republican in Name Only.” The Pioneer Press noted in its story that he “voted the same way as the bulk of Republicans in almost all of the 517 roll call votes over the past two years.” But, in turn, “he also voted the same as Democrats 56 percent of the time, more often than any other House Republican.”

We don’t know, of course, how often Hamilton’s opponent in this year’s District 22B House race, DFLer Kirby Kruse of Windom, would vote with Republicans on matters. A former mayor of Windom, Kruse was also a 12-year member of the Windom City Council and has an impressive record of community service. He sees his top priorities, if elected, as “better schools, better roads and bridges, tax reform and broadband,” according to the candidate questionnaire he completed for this newspaper. “We need to work together in the legislature for the good of all citizens of Minnesota and stop the childish attitude of ‘if it isn't my idea, it isn't any good,” he added in the questionnaire. “We are sent there to represent the great people of our district, not ourselves or our party.”

We appreciate Kruse’s sentiment. Hamilton, no doubt, does as well, as he has embodied such a philosophy during his nearly 14 years of working for us. We endorse him for another two-year term.