Editorial: Schomacker for District 22A Representative

During his time in St. Paul, Schomacker has found some niche areas in which he has served in a leadership role. As chair of the House’s Aging and Long Term Care Committee, he’s made successful efforts to alter the way Minnesotans pay for nursing home services. In 2015, state legislators passed an additional $138 million in nursing home funding over the next two years, with payment rates for nursing homes forecast at the time to increase by an average of more than 23 percent statewide.

Schomacker, a small-business owner, knows first-hand the challenges facing the local business community today. He touched upon two of these in his Daily Globe candidate questionnaire -- worker recruitment and soaring health care costs.

“Almost everywhere I talk to business owners around our district I hear about the trouble they have to find good help,” Schomacker wrote in his questionnaire. “Workforce development needs to be a priority in this next legislative session.” With regard to health care, “They (constituents) feel like they’re paying more each year and getting less in coverage, and they’re right. While reform efforts to MNsure have been proposed and met with steep opposition, it’s my hope that with how our current system is now trending that it will move reform opposition away from its entrenchment.”

Without rehashing his entire questionnaire, Schomacker doesn’t simply complain about these issues; he offers solutions. He also has developed working relationships with other legislators -- our other lawmakers, District 22 Sen. Bill Weber and District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton, perhaps most notably -- to make sure concerns of southwest Minnesotans are addressed at the Capitol.

Woods, for her part, is an apparent political novice who listed no past positions of community leadership or involvement on her questionnaire. While she has “great love and passion for southwest Minnesota” and adds that she has “driven the poor roads (and) gone over the lousy bridges” (transportation issues, we feel, must be substantively addressed in the 2017 session), we don’t have a clear picture of how Woods would work for us. We could have learned more about her had she attended a state candidates forum last week, but she ended up being a no-show. (Schomacker had indicated several weeks earlier that he had a prior commitment and would be unable to attend).

The Daily Globe supports Joe Schomacker as he seeks his fourth two-year term as District 22A Representative. We praise his experience and proven insight.