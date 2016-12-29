As Others See It: The fog of fog forecasts

It’s harmless nonsense, but it contributes to myths about one of the most unpredictable of weather phenomena, fog.

Folklore aside, it is unrealistic to expect the National Weather Service to be exact about the when and where fog will develop. It is as unrealistic to demand that schools and highway departments issue advisories and warnings about a fog bank that might be there at 8 a.m. and gone at 8:15.

That’s the fallout from a crash a year ago near Kindred, N.D., involving a school bus and four semi trucks that happened in a pea-soup morning fog. (See a revisit to the story in the Dec. 27 Forum.) The bus driver was injured and later died. There were no other serious injuries. The crash generated discussion about how and when travel advisories for fog should be issued. A year later, there has been no change in fog policies at Kindred schools or from the state Department of Transportation.

First reaction might be: Why not? Why no firm policy about sending out school buses in fog?

The answer goes to the unpredictability of fog. While the National Weather Service issues dense fog advisories, the states of Minnesota and North Dakota typically do not issue travel advisories for fog. Technology is not good enough, transportation officials say, to give precise, real-time warnings about fog

– formation, density, duration, dissipation. Certainly, rural school districts have no such technology.

Until forecasting and detection technologies are good enough to identify relatively small localized fog formation – and transmit data quickly to schools, road agencies and law enforcement – the responsibility for safety on roads will remain with drivers. Precise fog forecasting is still very much – well – foggy.