Letter: Kiwanis projects are making an impact

I am a member of Worthington Early Risers Kiwanis. This summer, I was fortunate to see how our club can and is affecting children in this city.

We collect new and used books to donate at the local food pantry. I am also a volunteer there, and speak to the children about reading and offer them books to take and keep. Their smiles are absolutely heartwarming.

One morning, a family with three grade school children came in. The students were so excited

to receive books and especially “chapter books”. We visited a while, and they acknowledged my name and thanked me. Later that day, my granddaughter and I were cleaning up trash at a park that our club has adopted. I saw four kids sitting in the shelter house and heard “there’s Pat” and “hi Pat.” An extra girl was with them and said, “I know you -- you come to my school and help with QWIK Awards.” She was extremely excited and asked when there would be awards for summer school. Obviously, it meant so much to

her.

We all talked, and they just wanted to share thoughts and concerns. My granddaughter and I went back to our work and felt thankful for the many wonderful projects Kiwanis supports.