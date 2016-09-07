Letter: Tax form 1040 needs changing

According to the interview of Hillary Clinton by Charlie Rose, the Democratic presidential candidate would impose a surcharge on the rich and no tax increase on the middle class. Also in the interview, it was stated that 51 percent of Americans are in the lower poverty class.

If my information is correct, the Democrats will go into subsidies and increase the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, which is about 106.89666 percent. Neither one of these will bring down the debt of nearly $45,000 for each American, which is the highest in the world. The answer lies in a continual baby boom.

The tax form 1040 must be modified on the amount of exemption per person in a family. It should be about $4,000 and not the $1,000 that is presently used. In a family of six, that will come to a total of $24,000. According to a campaign speech by Clinton, the poverty line is $25,000. The Democrats want equality between the lower and middle classes.