Letter: 'The Democratic party has left us'

Nancy Pelosi is running for Congress in the First District in Minnesota. Tim Walz’s name will be on the ballot, but he conforms to the agenda that Pelosi sets, including voting for males to be allowed in female bathrooms and locker rooms. She also pushed Obamacare through Congress with the help of Jonathan Gruber, an unelected person, who later admitted, “Yeah, We lied to the stupid American people to get it passed.” Is Walz responsible for that? Yes. The first thing he does is to vote for Pelosi and puts her in charge of the machinery of Congress, which to a large measure determines what occurs there.

So a vote for Walz is a vote for Pelosi and gun control, poorer medical care, “transgender” men in female’s bathrooms and locker rooms, radical Islam sweeping across the nation, extreme environmentalism, and mega corporate farming and disenfranchising our children from remaining on the land.

Reagan was a Democrat, but recognized that the Democratic Party had left him, so he “caucused” with the Republicans. The Democratic Party has left us. If you can’t bring yourself to vote Republican, at least have enough common decency and self-interest, to not vote for the Democrat Party candidates for elective office.