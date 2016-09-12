Letter: Initial month in Germany filled with many firsts

My first month in Crailsheim was very much a month of firsts. It was the first time that I ever flew on an airplane, the first time I left the country, the first time I would go to an island, and countless other small firsts. Traveling to Crailsheim seemed to take forever because the plane ride was long, and we followed that up with a four-hour car ride to get from Frankfurt to Crailsheim. I guess when you are both nervous and excited it does strange things to time.

My host family is the Hanselmanns. They held a welcome-back party for their son Tom when we arrived. I was feeling the effects of jet lag. I went to bed at 6 pm only to wake up at 9. I thought it was 9 a.m., and I started going through my morning routine before I realized it was only 9 p.m.

I have been able to do some traveling with the Hanselmann family. Soon after my arrival, they went on a family vacation to the North Sea. To get to Norderny we traveled by train for eight hours, and then took an hour boat ride to the island. One of the highlights of this trip for me was slipping on a wetsuit and learning how to windsurf. Shortly after returning from our North Sea adventure, we left Crailsheim for Italy. Our destination was the Italian Alps. They are very beautiful, and we spent several days hiking. I am getting used to walking a lot!

School starts for me on Sept. 12th. I am very excited and looking forward to that. I will also be experiencing Crailsheim’s celebration of Volksfest. This will be happening the same week as our Turkey Day festivities wrap up in Worthington. I will also be looking forward to a class trip to London, which will also happen this fall.