Leonard Pitts, whose column used to appear regularly in the Daily Globe, once wrote a column titled “God, Science: Opposite Sides.” It was a critique of intelligent design theory. It gave no evidence for evolution and was basically incoherent.

Pitts compared the worthiness of intelligent design being mentioned in school with the KKK being allowed to present its case in school. I say, how about just mentioning that Darwin himself believed in “creator God” and intelligent design; he just had a different idea about how God it. Pitts himself says he believes in “creator God,” but not in intelligent design. How much sense does that make?

Pitts’ statement that “is the overwhelming consensus of the mainstream (whatever that means) scientific community that Darwin had it right” is patently false. If Darwin were today, he would admit he had it wrong because the fossil evidence he required is still missing. The reason there are few “creationists” in higher education and biological research is that they won’t hire them.

The reason no one gives credible evidence for macroevolution in this debate is that there is none. I’ve read their books. Scales cannot turn into feathers, and there are no vestigial organs. You actually need your tailbone and your appendix; scientists now know. “Faith is the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1b) actually fits evolution better than belief in intelligent design.

Starting in 1920 with the discovery of the x-ray, scientists have experimented with fruit flies. They’ve used radiation to speed up the process of evolution by means of mutations. After umpteen million mutations and 90 years of wasted time and money, they concluded that “evolution had taken the fruit fly as far it could” and not that God had done it right the first time. Believe it or not, torturing fruit flies is still a cottage industry among some so-called scientists, desperate to hang on to their “faith.”

Pitts’ statement that “it’s always people of faith who beg for validation, having unbecoming neediness … desperate for approval from a discipline they reject” shows real ignorance of Christianity as a whole. I’ve never met a “believer” who rejects science. They do object to a theory being taught as a fact when even calling evolution a theory is being generous. Most Christians do not see reason as the enemy of faith, as Pitts suggests, but see reason as the enemy of evolution. Question: Why are bristlecone pines only 4,000 years old when science says they can live much longer? Answer: That is about how long it has been since the “flood.”