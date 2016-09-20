Letter: Thanks for peace and harmony on King Turkey Day

I am the advisory board chairman of the Lao Siri BuddharamTemple of Worthington. First of all, I’d like to say thank you very much to the city of Worthington for its great annual International Festival, a public celebration that support our international communities here. Our town has many ethnic nationalities living together, and the festival helps bring more peace, harmony and prosperity.

Saturday was the 77th annual celebration of the remarkable King Turkey Day, with fantastic crowds that brought happiness and cheer. The celebration is the greatest weekend in 2016 to honor our society’s communities of the tri-state region -- southwest Minnesota, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa -- with a great reunion of reality, and it succeeded with many things to share with the crowd and public.

We have two eyes and two ears. Please believe what you see, and don’t believe what you hear. Global advice from people around the world will not help you with success. You succeed with patience, and apply yourself to duties with happiness. Doing what you like is freedom; liking what you do is happiness. Success is not a key to happiness, but happiness is the key to help you succeed. We are happy to share, serve, help and support our communities, and that’s why on Saturday we saw the reality of peace and harmony in the town of Worthington.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream, so don’t give up what you may wish to do. We all can serve our human world and wildlife with high ethical standards and respect. I thank Mayor Mike Kuhle, city council members and community development for their mutual understanding to develop our community -- to walk side by side and help our young generation learn. They are and will be our future leadership.

God bless you all, and thank you.