Letter: 'Every design had a designer'

Mike Bogle’s Sept. 15 letter to the editor on intelligent design was very good. For those interested in “divine design,” I recommend reading “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be An Atheist” by Norman L. Geisler and Frank Turek. They give 122 constants that permit life on Earth. I’ll give you a few.

On Earth, the oxygen level is 21 percent of the atmosphere. If it were 25 percent, fires would erupt spontaneously. If it were 15 percent, we would suffocate. If the carbon dioxide levels were any higher, we’d all burn up. If Earth’s gravity force were altered slightly, our sun would not exist and neither would we.

If the rotation of Earth took longer than 24 hours, the temperature differences would be too great between night and day. If the rotation period were shorter, atmospheric wind velocities would be too great. If the 23-degree tilt of Earth’s axis were altered slightly, surface temperature would be too extreme. If Jupiter were not in its current orbit, Earth would be bombarded with space material. Jupiter’s gravitational field acts as a cosmic vacuum cleaner, attracting asteroids and comets that might otherwise strike Earth.

Every design had a designer. Science knows evolution is false. Our kids in school should hear the facts and truth, not fiction.