Letter: Trump sees a nation where we all benefit

On Tuesday, President Obama addressed the United Nations in New York. He gave credit to capitalism, which has helped economies around the world. The president was pleased that the poverty level around the world has dropped to 10 percent and that billions of people are better off. However, in checking the U.S. Census Bureau, I have found that the U.S. poverty rate is 13.5 percent. Don’t you think that President Obama could have done better in working with those who are enslaved in a failed system of dependency on government?

Perhaps the government needs to step aside more and let the people rise up and help each other in their communities. The government hasn’t helped people economically to be independent and have self-worth. Many Americans depend on the government for economic assistance, and many are still in poverty.

President Obama rightly said that “Often those who usually benefit most from globalization have used political power to further undermine the position of workers.” So why do the elitists push for globalization?

It is my contention that Donald Trump sees the problem with globalization and wants to make America great again. The failed policies of government have not benefited those who are outside the network of the powerful. I think Americans are onto something. They want to see an America where all will benefit, not just the few at the top. Donald Trump, I think you are onto something.