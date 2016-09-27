Letter: Right decision made on KTD location

It was so nice to have King Turkey Day festivities back downtown. It just felt so right. There were lots of people sitting on the courthouse lawn after the parade just sitting around visiting. We stopped in the beer garden after the parade and visited with people we knew. It just seemed so relaxed and like the good old days.

John said after last year’s Turkey Day that he would not come back if it stayed out at the fairgrounds. So when we heard it was being moved back downtown, we decided to come back for it. Thanks to whomever made this possible.