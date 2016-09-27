Letter: It was great to have KTD back downtown

The Van Bergen family comes together for Turkey Day from Colorado, South Dakota, the Minneapolis area and extreme northern Minnesota. This large family and friends have stuck with the Turkey Day changes and growing pains.

After the changes that moved most of the festivities away from the downtown area, no one in our large group was happy about having to go out to the fairgrounds. The atmosphere there was not the same. We were delighted when we heard everything was going to be moved back to the downtown area.

We love the food street, carnival street, beer and dance tent and the outdoor movies. It just all worked. Thanks; we are glad everything old was new again.