Letter: Bravo to many for a great Turkey Day

As the feathers begin to settle in the heart of downtown Worthington, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the King Turkey Day Board, the city of Worthington, the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce and the many selfless volunteers that put endless time and energy into making KTD the success it is.

This year was an extra-special treat for many as the activities took on the nostalgias of being brought back to the downtown area, from the beautiful weather for the many walkers and runners that took in the morning air of southwestern Minnesota, the helicopter rides for the eager spectators to view this amazing city from the sky to the lifelong friendships that developed that weekend. The people of Worthington will never be the same.

As with anything, there are always pros and cons when putting together a community festival of this magnitude. But if you were able to experience any of KTD’s activities -- and you enjoyed what you experienced or if you have suggestions on how things can be made more family, community or city friendly -- please do your part and share these great suggestions with the KTD board. As a part of the downtown community I was able to interact with many visitors, vendors and grill masters. Let me say that many enjoyed being so close to all of the fun. I know the importance of supporting vendors and valuing their time, as I am often one of them with my business. I think it is very important to consider that without them and your support for them, festivities like these are not a success.

If you get a chance to cross paths with Wade Roesner (KTD president) or any of the other board members, be sure to thank them for listening to the public and supporting the move back to the downtown area. It was a great weekend of building Worthington and its people into an even greater community. I’m reminded of the prominent quote by President Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Thanks again to all who built up this great city and put it on the map again for one of the greatest places to race turkeys down the street. Way to go Paycheck; the win was fabulous! Make us proud in Cuero!





I'm proud to call Worthington home.