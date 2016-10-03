Column: Thanks to all who made King Turkey Day successful

Darcy Poppema, Pete Suby, Anne Bruns, Kelly Reeves, Craig Patten, Nancy Johnson

We would like to thank the KTD board, the Chamber of Commerce team, the city of Worthington and the community for hosting such a terrific King Turkey Day celebration. It takes many, many months and hours of volunteer work to make a weekend of this caliber such a success.

Absolutely everyone we visited with loved coming back downtown -- the vendors, the carnival, the inflatable movie set up, the helicopter pilot, the caricature artist, the grill masters, etc. -- and most importantly, the community. The weather was perfect, the location was inviting, the crowds were rewarding. What a great weekend to see the thousands of smiles, the reunions of friends, the participation of hundreds. We just wanted to say “thanks,” and hope to see you all downtown next year at King Turkey Day.